Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians are set for a confrontation in Match 59 of IPL 2022 on Thursday, May 12. The CSK vs MI game will be played at the Wankhede Stadium at 7:30 PM IST. Here is a look at CSK vs MI Dream11 Prediction, CSK vs MI fantasy tips, and other IPL 2022 details.

Mumbai Indians have had an unforgettable season this year, winning only 2 out of the 11 matches while losing 9 matches. While the team has been able to unearth new gems collectively, the Rohit Sharma-led side has failed to deliver match-winning performances. The team has won just two games in the last five outings and with only a couple of matches left, they will look to finish the season with victories.

Chennai Super Kings on the other hand is hanging by thread in terms of qualification for the IPL 2022 playoffs. Following the disastrous start, the team has somewhat able to control the damage and won three matches from the last five. The previous match against the Delhi Capitals ended with CSK registering a crushing victory and would look to inflict a clean sweep on Mumbai Indians by winning this match. The last time these two teams faced each other it was CSK who won the match by 3 wickets with MS Dhoni finishing the match for the team.

CSK vs MI Dream11 prediction

Keeper – MS Dhoni, Ishan Kishan (C)

Batsmen – Rohit Sharma, Tilak Verma, Devon Conway (VC), Ruturaj Gaikwad

All-rounders – Moeen Ali

Bowlers – Dwayne Bravo, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary, Jasprit Bumrah

IPL 2022: Pitch report for Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians

The surface is expected to support the team batting first. The batters will enjoy batting first and pile up runs on the board. However, the pitch might become slow during the second innings and spinners are likely to dominate that part of the match.

CSK vs MI injury update

Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians will be without their star players as Ravindra Jadeja and Suryakumar Yadav have been ruled out of IPL 2022 tournament due to injury.

CSK vs MI fantasy tips

Devon Conway:

The Kiwi batter has scored 3 half-centuries in the last 3 matches and would be expected to play a key role in this game as well. Conway scored 87 runs off 49 deliveries in the last match against DC and will be looking to repeat the performance against Mumbai Indians.

Tilak Varma:

Th talented youngster is one of the few positives for MI this season. The left handed batsman has had a great season and is the leading run-scorer for the franchise. He has scored 334 runs in 11 matches at an average of 37.11. The 19-year-old had a rare failure in the last game against KKR and would be looking to bounce back with a big score.

Jasprit Bumrah:

The pacer was excellent against KKR in the last match picking up a five-wicket haul. He gave away just 10 runs in 4 overs including a maiden over. While MI went on to lose the match against KKR, Bumrah was given the Player of the Match award. He currently has 10 wickets in IPL 2022.

Ishan Kishan:

The left-hander showed a glimpse of his form from the initial matches in the last 2 matches. He would be hoping to convert the starts into a big score. His contribution at the top will be crucial in the match against CSK

CSK vs MI Playing XI

Chennai Super Kings Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni(w/c), Dwayne Bravo, Maheesh Theekshana, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary

Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Tristan Stubbs, Ramandeep Singh, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith