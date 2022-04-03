CSK Vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction IPL 2022: Playing XI News, Fantasy Tips And Pitch Report

The Chennai Super Kings will take on Punjab Kings in the IPL 2022 today. The CSK vs PBKS IPL 2022 match is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST and will be played at the Brabourne Stadium on Sunday, April 3.

Chennai Super Kings under Ravindra Jadeja have lost both their opening matches against Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders and will be desperate to register a victory against Punjab Kings. On the other hand, Punjab Kings started their campaign with a victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore in their first match of the IPL 2022; however, they lost their next fixture against Kolkata Knight Riders. Here is a look at CSK vs PBKS Dream11 prediction, predicted playing XI and other details.

CSK vs PBKS Dream 11 prediction

Wicketkeepers: MS Dhoni, Bhanuka Rajapaksa

Batters: Robin Uthappa, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayadu

All-Rounder: Dwayne Pretorius, Oden Smith, Moeen Ali

Bowlers: Dwayne Bravo, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar

IPL 2022: CSK vs PBKS pitch report

We have witnessed contrasting surfaces at Brabourne in the last two matches played. It’s difficult to predict how the wicket will behave in this match. Since the match will be in the evening dew factor will be taken into consideration by both the teams. The skipper winning the toss would look to bowl first.

IPL 2022: CSK vs PBKS fantasy tips

Bhanuka Rajapaksa: The Sri Lankan cricketer has been brilliant in both the matches for PBKS, and the strike rate is also more than 250. He can be a game-changer on any given day.

Kagiso Rabada: The South African contributed with the bat in the previous match and is no doubt one of the better death bowlers in this IPL. A must-have bowler in any fantasy steam

Moeen Ali: The England all-rounder looked good against Lucknow Super Giants in the previous match, and once again, he will be key to CSK's success in the upcoming match. Not only can he contribute with the bat but also provides an off-spinning option and is also capable of picking up wickets.

Robin Uthappa: The CSK batter has been in good touch in the past two matches and even scored a half-century in the previous match. He is back opening the batting and will look to make the chance count, especially with Ruturaj Gaikwad unable to score runs in both matches.

Shikhar Dhawan: The left-hander has been one of the most consistent players in the last few seasons and has looked good in both the matches this IPL, scoring 59 runs so far at a strike rate of 134. He will be hungry to score runs and also provide a solid start to the team at the top.

CSK vs PBKS playing XI

CSK Probable Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (c), Dwaine Pretorius, Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Mukesh Choudhary, Tushar Deshpande

PBKS Probable playing XI: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (wk), Odean Smith, Shahrukh Khan, Raj Bawa, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar

Image: iplt20/bcci