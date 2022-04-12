CSK Vs RCB: Could MS Dhoni Be Promoted Up The Batting Order? How CSK's Line-up Could Look?

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be up against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in match no. 22 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. Both teams have had contrasting campaigns so far as CSK sit at the bottom of the points table with no wins in four matches, while RCB sit third with three wins in four matches. With that said, CSK might look to make a few changes in their line-up against RCB, in order to earn their maiden victory.

Know if MS Dhoni could be promoted up the CSK batting order?

One of the possibilities for Chennai is that MS Dhoni can be promoted up the order as he is currently the third-highest run-scorer for the team. He hit a half-century in the campaign opener, and he can be sent to bat ahead of Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, and Ravindra Jadeja against RCB. While Ruturaj Gaikwad and Robin Uthappa open the innings, Moeen Ali is likely to continue to be the No. 3 batter. However, Dhoni’s promotion to the No. 4 slot could give CSK a chance to reinvent themselves.

How will the CSK batting line-up look with MS Dhoni being promoted up the order?

Dube is currently the highest run-scorer for Chennai ahead of Robin Uthappa and Dhoni. The allrounder’s big-hitting abilities can be useful in the later stages of the batting innings, while Dhoni’s promotion up the order can give him time to settle down before going for big hits. At the same time, Rayudu can bat at No. 5 followed by skipper Jadeja at No. 6. With that said, pace-bowling all-rounders Dwayne Bravo and Chris Jordan can bat after Dube, while Mukesh Choudary can follow them if he gets chosen into the playing XI. Meanwhile, Maheesh Theeksana, Dwaine Pretorius, and Adam Milne are in contention for the fourth overseas player’s slot. The CSK vs RCB match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM from the DY Patil Stadium.

CSK's Probable Playing XI against RCB

CSK Probable Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theeksana/Dwaine Pretorius/Adam Milne

(Image: iplt20.com/BCCI)