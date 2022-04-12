The 22nd match of the ongoing Indian Premier League edition will see Chennai Super Kings lock horns against Royal Challengers Bangalore at Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. IST. While Chennai are yet to register their first victory this season, the RCB will be looking to gain two more points and move to the top of the table.

CSK vs RCB: Pitch report

The DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai is known for its bowler-friendly pitch. The surface also offers a lot to the pacers as it has the right amount of bounce in it. However, Batters are also expected to have a good game and a big score is expected in tonight's game. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first at the stadium.

CSK vs RCB: Dream11 Team 1

Wicket-keepers: Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik

Batters: Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Glenn Maxwell

All-rounders: Wanindu Hasaranga (vc), Moeen Ali

Bowlers: Mohammed Siraj, Chris Jordan, M Theekshana

CSK vs RCB: Dream11 Team 2

Wicket-keepers: Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat

Batters: Virat Kohli (c), Glenn Maxwell, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja (vc), Dwaine Pretorious

Bowlers: Chris Jordan, Mohammed Siraj, Dwayne Bravo

CSK vs RCB: Predicted XIs

Chennai Super Kings: Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja (captain), MS Dhoni (wk), Dwayne Bravo, Dwaine Pretorius, Chris Jordan, Mukesh Choudhary.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (captain), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Siddarth Kaul, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep.

CSK vs RCB: Full squad

Chennai Super Kings: 1. Ruturaj Gaikwad, 2. Moeen Ali, 3. MS Dhoni, 4. Ravindra Jadeja, 5. Dwayne Bravo, 6. Robin Uthappa, 7. Ambati Rayudu, 8. Deepak Chahar, 9. KM Asif, 10. Tushar Deshpande, 11. Shivam Dube, 12. Maheesh Theekshana, 13. Rajvardhan Hangargekar, 14. Simarjeet Singh, 15. Devon Conway, 16. Dwaine Pretorius, 17. Mitchell Santner, 18. Adam Milne, 19. Subhranshu Senapati, 20. Mukesh Choudhary, 21. Prashant Solanki, 22. C Hari Nishaanth, 23. N Jagadeesan, 24. Chris Jordan, 25. K Bhagath Varma.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 1. Virat Kohli, 2. Glenn Maxwell, 3. Mohammed Siraj, 4. Harshal Patel, 5. Faf du Plessis, 6. Wanindu Hasaranga, 7. Dinesh Karthik, 8. Josh Hazlewood, 9. Shahbaz Ahamad, 10. Anuj Rawat, 11. Akash Deep, 12. Mahipal Lomror, 13. Finn Allen, 14. Sherfane Rutherford, 15. Jason Behrendorff, 16. Suyash Prabhudessai, 17. Chama Milind, 18. Aneeshwar Gautam, 19. Karn Sharma, 20. Siddharth Kaul, 21. Luvnith Sisodia, 22. David Willey.

