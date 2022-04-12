Last Updated:

CSK Vs RCB, IPL 2022 LIVE Score: Can CSK Register First Win Under New Captain Jadeja?

Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2022: The CSK vs RCB match is scheduled to commence live at 7:30 PM IST, from Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. In order to follow minute to minute live score updates, match moments and Dream11 predictions ahead of the match, follow Republic World.

Vidit Dhawan
CSK vs RCB

17:56 IST, April 12th 2022
RCB's pace bowling attack trains hard ahead of CSK clash

The Royal Challengers Bangalore's official Twitter handle shared some images of the team's pace attack training hard ahead of their IPL 2022 clash against four-time champions Chennai Super Kings.

 

17:44 IST, April 12th 2022
CSK vs RCB: Players of both sides share warm embrace ahead of clash

The players of both the Chennai Super Kings and the Royal Challengers Bangalore shared a warm embrace ahead of their mega clash on Tuesday, April 12.

 

17:44 IST, April 12th 2022
IPL 2022: Will Glenn Maxwell score for RCB vs CSK?

With a strike rate of 179.86 against the Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore fans will hope that star Australian all-rounder can deliver with the bat once again.

 

17:44 IST, April 12th 2022
IPL 2022: CSK vs RCB squads

Chennai Super Kings: Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja(c), MS Dhoni(w), Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary, Adam Milne, Dwaine Pretorius, Deepak Chahar, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, Tushar Deshpande, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Subhranshu Senapati, Prashant Solanki, KM Asif, Simarjeet Singh, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Bhagath Varma

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik(w), Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Akash Deep, Siddarth Kaul, Mohammed Siraj, Karn Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Jason Behrendorff, Chama V Milind, Rajat Patidar, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Sherfane Rutherford, Aneeshwar Gautam

17:44 IST, April 12th 2022
IPL 2022: CSK vs RCB Dream11 predictions

Ahead of match 22 of IPL 2022 between the Chennai Super Kings and the Royal Challengers Bangalore, here is a look at our CSK vs RCB Dream11 predictions:

Wicket-keepers: Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik

Batters: Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Glenn Maxwell

All-rounders: Wanindu Hasaranga (C), Moeen Ali (VC)

Bowlers: Mohammed Siraj, Chris Jordan, M Theekshana

17:44 IST, April 12th 2022
IPL 2022: How to watch CSK vs RCB live in India?

Cricket fans in India can watch IPL 2022 live on the Star Sports Network. As for the CSK vs RCB live stream, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app or website. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates and scores on the official social media handles of the two teams and the IPL.

