CSK Vs RCB, IPL 2022 LIVE Score: Can CSK Register First Win Under New Captain Jadeja?

Quick links:
Image: BCCI/IPL
The Royal Challengers Bangalore's official Twitter handle shared some images of the team's pace attack training hard ahead of their IPL 2022 clash against four-time champions Chennai Super Kings.
Our pace bowling contingent steaming into Match Day. 😎🔥💨#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2022 #Mission2022 #RCB #ನಮ್ಮRCB #CSKvRCB pic.twitter.com/0NsdO73uoy— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 12, 2022
The players of both the Chennai Super Kings and the Royal Challengers Bangalore shared a warm embrace ahead of their mega clash on Tuesday, April 12.
F.R.I.E.N.D.S off the field! But they’ll be competing very hard tonight. Let’s go! 🤜🏻🤛🏻#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2022 #Mission2022 #RCB #ನಮ್ಮRCB #CSKvRCB pic.twitter.com/9zn2QCPCtC— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 12, 2022
With a strike rate of 179.86 against the Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore fans will hope that star Australian all-rounder can deliver with the bat once again.
Man for the big occasions. 💥☄️— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 12, 2022
Drop a 🤩 if you can’t wait to see Maxi in action, 12th Man Army! #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2022 #Mission2022 #RCB #ನಮ್ಮRCB #CSKvRCB pic.twitter.com/kjtWNV9p1g
Chennai Super Kings: Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja(c), MS Dhoni(w), Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary, Adam Milne, Dwaine Pretorius, Deepak Chahar, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, Tushar Deshpande, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Subhranshu Senapati, Prashant Solanki, KM Asif, Simarjeet Singh, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Bhagath Varma
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik(w), Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Akash Deep, Siddarth Kaul, Mohammed Siraj, Karn Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Jason Behrendorff, Chama V Milind, Rajat Patidar, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Sherfane Rutherford, Aneeshwar Gautam
Ahead of match 22 of IPL 2022 between the Chennai Super Kings and the Royal Challengers Bangalore, here is a look at our CSK vs RCB Dream11 predictions:
Wicket-keepers: Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik
Batters: Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Glenn Maxwell
All-rounders: Wanindu Hasaranga (C), Moeen Ali (VC)
Bowlers: Mohammed Siraj, Chris Jordan, M Theekshana
Cricket fans in India can watch IPL 2022 live on the Star Sports Network. As for the CSK vs RCB live stream, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app or website. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates and scores on the official social media handles of the two teams and the IPL.