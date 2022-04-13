CSK Vs RCB: MS Dhoni's Gesture Towards Mukesh Choudhary's 3 Dropped Catches Wins Hearts

The Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday registered their first win of the IPL 2022 season when they beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 25 runs at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. After putting a strong total on board, CSK bowlers did a fine job to defend the total.

For the Chennai Super Kings, Maheesh Theekshana finished with four wickets, but for left-arm pacer Mukesh Choudhary it was a match to forget due to his poor fielding effort. Despite having a poor day on the field, the youngster received an arm around his shoulder and it was none other than MS Dhoni.

CSK vs RCB: MS Dhoni's warm gesture for Mukesh Choudhary

For Mukesh Choudhary the poor day on the field started in the 8th over. The pacer was stationed at deep mid-wicket where he failed to pick up Suyash Prabhudessai's flat-batted sweep shot early. He failed to reach the ball on time resulting in a boundary.

The young RCB batter got another reprieve in the 12th over when a mishit from a Dwayne Bravo delivery went to Mukesh, but he put down a sitter. The third catch that Mukesh dropped was of Dinesh Karthik in the 15th over of the match while standing at point.

In the same over, CSK spinner Maheesh Theekshana dismissed RCB's Shahbaz Ahmed. However, instead of celebrating the important wicket, the first thing MS Dhoni did was to walk up to Mukesh Choudhary and have a quiet word with him. The youngster had put down a total of three catches in the match which could have turned out disastrous for CSK. The video of MS Dhoni putting his arms around Mukesh Choudhary took the internet by storm.

Dhoni straight went to Mukesh Choudhary who dropped catch after wicket #CSKvsRCB #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/08DKl2U7zJ — Gauπav (@virtual_gaurav) April 12, 2022

IPL 2022: CSK vs RCB highlights

Batting first CSK managed to put up 216 runs on board for the loss of four wickets with Robin Uthappa and Shivam Dube scoring half-centuries to guide the team to such a mammoth total. Dube scored an unbeaten 95 runs off 46 balls, which consisted of 5 fours and 8 sixes. Uthappa, on the other hand, perished for 88 runs of 50 balls consisting of four boundaries and nine sixes.

Chasing 217 runs for victory, CSK batters never really put up a fight with the top three batters comprising of Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli and skipper Faf du Plessis failing to give the team a strong platform to build on. Kohli only scored 1 run before being dismissed by Mukesh Choudhary. Shahbaz Ahmed (41 runs of 27 balls), Suyash Prabhudessai (34 of 18 balls), and wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik (34 of 14 balls) did try their best to help the team chase down the target. However, it wasn't enough as RCB could only manage 193/9.