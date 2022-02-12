The most anticipated IPL auction is underway. Before the auction, Delhi Capitals had retained three Indian players and one South African namely Rishabh Pant (₹16 crores) Axar Patel (₹9 crores) Prithvi Shaw (₹7.5 crores) and Anrich Nortje (6.5 crores) which left Capitals with a budget of ₹47.5 crores ahead of the mega auction.

Players Delhi Capitals have bought for IPL 2022

1. Rishabh Pant (₹16 crores)

2. Axar Patel (₹9 crores)

3. Prithvi Shaw (₹7.5 crores)

4. Anrich Nortje (6.5 crores)

5. David Warner (Rs 6.25 crore)

Delhi opened the bid to buy the Australian opener though they faced some competition from Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings they have easily reunited the explosive batsman with former Australian legend Ricky Ponting at a bargain price of ₹6.25 crores.

6. Mitchell Marsh (Rs 6.50 crore)

Australian middle-order batsman was one of the most anticipated players ahead of the IPL Auction because of his match-winning knocks in T20 WC and Big Bash League (BBL)

There was some tussle between his old team Hyderabad and Gujarat at the beginning but Delhi got their man for ₹6.25 crores.

7. Shardul Thakur (Rs 10.75 crore)

Shardul thakur had a base price of ₹2 crores, four teams bidded for him namely Chennai, Delhi, Punjab and Gujarat. After a tug-o-war of money game between Capitals and Kings Lord Shardul was sold to Delhi making him the most expensive buy of Delhi in IPL auction 2022, till now.

8. Kuldeep Yadav (Rs 2 crore)

9. Ashwin Hebbar (Rs 20 lakh)

10. Mustafizur Rahman (Rs 2 crore)

11. Kamlesh Nagarkoti (Rs 1.10 crore)

12. Sarfaraz Khan (Rs 20 Lakh)

13. K.S. Bharat (Rs 2 crore)

14. Ripal Patel (Rs 20 Lakh)

15. Yash Dhull (Rs 50 Lakh)

16. Lalit Yadav (Rs 65 Lakh)

17. Syed Khaleel Ahmed (Rs 5.25 crore)

18. Chetan Sakariya (Rs 4.20 crore)

19. Rovman Powell (Rs 2.80 crore)

20. Pravin Dubey (Rs 50 Lakh)

21. Mandeep Singh (Rs 1.1 crore)

22. Tim Seifert (Rs 50 lakh)

23. Vicky Ostwal (Rs 20 lakh)

24. Lungisani Ngidi (Rs 50 lakh)

IPL auction 2022 began on February 12 at 11;00 A.M. IST. Ex Delhi batsman Shikhar Dhawan was the first name which was put forth in the bidding game. Till now, Ishan Kishan is the most expensive player of this year's till now. Ishan returned to his former team at the price of ₹15.25 crores. Ishan is also the fourth most expensive player in the auction history after Chris Morris (₹6.25 crore), Yuvraj Singh(₹16 crore) and Pat Cummins (₹15.5 crore)