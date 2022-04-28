Delhi Capitals are set to play Kolkata Knight Riders in an exciting IPL 2022 match on Thursday, April 28. The Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium at 7:30 PM IST. Here is a look at Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Dream11 team, DC vs KKR Dream11 Prediction, DC vs KKR fantasy tips, and other IPL 2022 details.

In the earlier encounter between both th teams, it was Delhi Capitals who won the match by 44 runs at the Brabourne Stadium. In that very match, Delhi Capitals batted first and scored 215 runs with openers Prithvi Shaw and David Warne scoring half-centuries. Shaw scored 51 runs, while Warner scored 61 runs. Sunil Narine was the most economical bowler for KKR with 2/21.

KKR in their reply was led by skipper Shreyas Iyer with a fine half-century, however the rest of the batsmen who got starts failed to make a big score. KKR team were eventually bowled out for 171 runs. For Delhi Capitals Kuldeep Yadav picked up 4 wickets against his former team. This is the battle between the team placed 7th (Delhi Capitals) and 8th (KKR) on the points table and it will be interesting to see if the Delhi Capitals inflict a clean sweep or Kolkata Knight Riders settle the score.

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Dream11 prediction

Keeper – Rishabh Pant

Batsmen – David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Rinku Singh

All-rounders – Andre Russell, Lalit Yadav

Bowlers – Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Khaleel Ahmed

DC vs KKR pitch report

The pitch during the GT vs SRH was a high scoring encounter and expected the DC vs KKR match to be yet another run-fest with big-hitting players in both th teams. The skipper winning the toss will look to chase down the target keeping the dew factor in mind.

DC vs KKR fantasy tips

David Warner : The DC opener has looked good in the tournament after a slow start to the campaign. He scored 61 runs in the last match against Kolkata Knight Riders and once again will look to inflict damage in the second meeting.

Prithvi Shaw: Warner's opening partnership has been in decent touch scoring 254 runs in total. He smashed 51 runs in the last match and can come in handy once again here.

Lalit Yadav: The all-rounder has been quietly doing his job making a valuable contribution with bat and ball. Though he did not have a great match against KKR last time he would want to do better and help DC to victory.

Andre Russell: The West Indian finally hit the top gear smashing 48 runs and picking up 4 wickets in the previous match. In the last match against KKR, Russell scored 24 runs and grabbed 1 wicket.

Shreyas Iyer: The KKR skipper has been leading the team from the front with the bat. He scored half-century against the same opposition in the previous match and will be looking to make a significant impact in today's match,

IPL 2022: DC vs KKR head to head record

Speaking about the head-to-head record between both th teams, KKR and DC have faced each other in a total of 30 Matches.DC has won 13 matches against KKR, which also included a super-over win. KKR has registered just 16 wins, with one of the encounters being washed out due to rain.

DC vs KKR: Predicted Playing 11

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed

Kolkata Knight Riders: Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sam Billings (wk), Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy