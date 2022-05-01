DC Vs LSG Dream11 Prediction IPL 2022: Playing XI News, Fantasy Tips And Pitch Report

The 45th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will see Delhi Capitals (DC) lock horns against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. The match is slated to begin at 3:30 p.m. IST with the toss scheduled to be held 30 minutes prior to the start of the game. Lucknow Super Giants are currently placed third in the IPL 2022 points table, while Delhi Capitals lurking at No. 6. Both Delhi and Lucknow will come into the game with a lot of confidence from the wins in their previous games.

DC vs LSG: Pitch report

Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai has batting-friendly surfaces. The red-soil pitches also provide plenty of bounce for the pacers, allowing them to put up strong performances. Batters, on the other hand, are projected to have a good game, with a big score most likely in tonight's game. The team that wins the coin toss is expected to bowl first at the stadium.

DC vs LSG: Dream11 Team 1

Wicket-keepers: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (c), Rishabh Pant

Batters: David Warner (vc), Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni

All-rounders: Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav

Bowlers: Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi

DC vs LSG: Dream11 Team 2

Wicket-keepers: KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant

Batters: David Warner (c), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Prithvi Shaw (vc)

All-rounders: Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya

Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav

DC vs LSG: Predicted XIs

Delhi: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant (captain, wk), Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Rovman Powell, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed.

Lucknow: KL Rahul (captain), Quinton de Kock (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan.

DC vs LSG: Full squads

Delhi Capitals: 1. Prithvi Shaw, 2. Rishabh Pant, 3. Axar Patel, 4. Anrich Nortje, 5. David Warner, 6. Mitchell Marsh, 7. Shardul Thakur, 8. Mustafizur Rahman, 9. Kuldeep Yadav, 10. Ashwin Hebbar, 11. Sarfaraz Khan, 12. Kamlesh Nagarkoti, 13. KS Bharat, 14. Mandeep Singh, 15. Khaleel Ahmed, 16. Chetan Sakariya, 17. Lalit Yadav, 18. Ripal Patel, 19. Yash Dhull, 20. Rovman Powell, 21. Pravin Dubey, 22. Lungi Ngidi, 23. Tim Seifert, 24. Vicky Ostwal.

Lucknow Super Giants: 1. KL Rahul, 2. Marcus Stoinis, 3. Ravi Bishnoi, 4. Quinton de Kock, 5. Manish Pandey, 6. Deepak Hooda, 7. Jason Holder, 8. Krunal Pandya, 9. Andrew Tye, 10. Avesh Khan, 11. Ankit Singh Rajpoot, 12. Krishnappa Gowtham, 13. Dushmanta Chameera, 14. Shahbaz Nadeem, 15. Manan Vohra, 16. Mohsin Khan, 17. Ayush Badoni, 18. Kyle Mayers, 19. Karan Sharma, 20. Evin Lewis, 21. Mayank Yadav.

Image: iplt20.com/BCCI