Delhi Capitals (DC) are slated to play against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 32nd match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. IST and will be played at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. It is not yet confirmed if the match will go ahead as planned because of the COVID-19 outbreak inside Delhi's camp. The Delhi Capitals contingent will undergo another round of RT-PCR testing on the morning of April 20th and only after that a call will be made on the conduct of the game.

IPL 2022: Pitch report

The Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai is known for its batter-friendly pitches. The surface, however, offers a lot to the pacers as it has the right amount of bounce in it just like some of the other grounds in and around Mumbai. Batters are expected to have a good game and put big scores on the board in tonight's game. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first at the stadium.

IPL 2022: Dream11 Team 1

Wicket-keepers: Jonny Bairstow, Rishabh Pant

Batters: Shikhar Dhawan, Sarfaraz Khan, Prithvi Shaw (c)

All-rounders: Liam Livingstone (vc), Odean Smith, Axar Patel

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Arshdeep Singh

IPL 2022: Dream11 Team 2

Wicket-keepers: Jonny Bairstow, Rishabh Pant

Batters: David Warner (c), Mayank Agarwal, Shahrukh Khan, Prithvi Shaw

All-rounders: Liam Livingstone, Lalit Yadav

Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman, Kagiso Rabada, Shardul Thakur (vc)

IPL 2022: Predicted XIs

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (captain& wk), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed.

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh.

IPL 2022: Full squads

Delhi Capitals: 1. Prithvi Shaw, 2. Rishabh Pant, 3. Axar Patel, 4. Anrich Nortje, 5. David Warner, 6. Mitchell Marsh, 7. Shardul Thakur, 8. Mustafizur Rahman, 9. Kuldeep Yadav, 10. Ashwin Hebbar, 11. Sarfaraz Khan, 12. Kamlesh Nagarkoti, 13. KS Bharat, 14. Mandeep Singh, 15. Khaleel Ahmed, 16. Chetan Sakariya, 17. Lalit Yadav, 18. Ripal Patel, 19. Yash Dhull, 20. Rovman Powell, 21. Pravin Dubey, 22. Lungi Ngidi, 23. Tim Seifert, 24. Vicky Ostwal.

Punjab Kings: 1. Mayank Agarwal, 2. Arshdeep Singh, 3. Shikhar Dhawan, 4. Kagiso Rabada, 5. Jonny Bairstow, 6. Rahul Chahar, 7. Shahrukh Khan, 8. Harpreet Brar, 9. Prabhsimran Singh, 10. Jitesh Sharma, 11. Ishan Porel, 12. Liam Livingstone, 13. Odean Smith, 14. Sandeep Sharma, 15. Raj Angad Bawa, 16. Rishi Dhawan, 17. Prerak Mankad, 18. Vaibhav Arora, 19. Writtick Chatterjee, 20. Baltej Dhanda, 21. Ansh Patel, 22. Nathan Ellis, 23. Atharva Taide, 24. Bhanuka Rajapaksa, 25. Benny Howell.

Image: PTI