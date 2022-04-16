DC Vs RCB Dream11 Prediction IPL 2022: Playing XI News, Fantasy Tips And Pitch Report

The 27th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season will see Delhi Capitals (DC) lock horns against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Saturday, April 16.

The match will take place at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium and is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. IST. While Delhi will look to gain two points to improve their current ranking in the points table, RCB will be hoping to come back from the defeat they suffered in their previous outing after registering three wins in a row.

DC vs RCB: Pitch report

The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai is known for its batter-friendly pitches. The surface also offers a lot to the pacers as it has the right amount of bounce in it. However, Batters are also expected to have a good game and a big score is most likely to be made in tonight's game. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first at the stadium.

DC vs RCB: Dream11 Team 1

Wicket-keepers: Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant

Batters: David Warner, Faf du Plessis, Prithvi Shaw (c), Suyash Prabhudesai

All-rounders: Axar Patel, Shahbaz Ahmed

Bowlers: Shardul Thakur, Khaleel Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga (vc)

DC vs RCb: Dream11 Team 2

Wicket-keepers: Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Anuj Rawat

Batters: David Warner (c), Virat Kohli, Suyash Prabhudesai

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Axar Patel

Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav (vc), Mohammed Siraj

DC vs RCB: Predicted XIs

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (captain, wk), Lalit Yadav, Sarfaraz Khan, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (captain), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Suyash Prabhudessai, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Siddarth Kaul, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood.

DC vs RCB: Full squads

Delhi Capitals: 1. Prithvi Shaw, 2. Rishabh Pant, 3. Axar Patel, 4. Anrich Nortje, 5. David Warner, 6. Mitchell Marsh, 7. Shardul Thakur, 8. Mustafizur Rahman, 9. Kuldeep Yadav, 10. Ashwin Hebbar, 11. Sarfaraz Khan, 12. Kamlesh Nagarkoti, 13. KS Bharat, 14. Mandeep Singh, 15. Khaleel Ahmed, 16. Chetan Sakariya, 17. Lalit Yadav, 18. Ripal Patel, 19. Yash Dhull, 20. Rovman Powell, 21. Pravin Dubey, 22. Lungi Ngidi, 23. Tim Seifert, 24. Vicky Ostwal.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 1. Virat Kohli, 2. Glenn Maxwell, 3. Mohammed Siraj, 4. Harshal Patel, 5. Faf du Plessis, 6. Wanindu Hasaranga, 7. Dinesh Karthik, 8. Josh Hazlewood, 9. Shahbaz Ahamad, 10. Anuj Rawat, 11. Akash Deep, 12. Mahipal Lomror, 13. Finn Allen, 14. Sherfane Rutherford, 15. Jason Behrendorff, 16. Suyash Prabhudessai, 17. Chama Milind, 18. Aneeshwar Gautam, 19. Karn Sharma, 20. Siddharth Kaul, 21. Luvnith Sisodia, 22. David Willey.

(Image: PTI/iplt20.com/BCCI)