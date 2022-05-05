The 50th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 edition will see Delhi Capitals (DC) lock horns against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Brabourne Stadium on Thursday. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. IST. Both Delhi and Hyderabad will be hoping to register a win in tonight's game in order to gain further momentum in the points table. Hyderabad are currently ranked No. 5 in the table, while Delhi are ranked No. 7.

DC vs SRH: Pitch report

The surfaces at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai are made up of red soil and are considered batter-friendly. The team that will win the toss at Brabourne will most likely choose to bowl first considering the dew factor that might come in the second innings. A high-scoring thriller is expected tonight during Delhi and Hyderabad game.

DC vs SRH: Dream11 Team 1

Wicket-keepers: Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant

Batters: David Warner (c), Rahul Tripathi, Rovman Powell, Prithvi Shaw

All-rounders: Axar Patel, Aiden Markram

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Umran Malik (vc)

DC vs SRH: Dream11 Team 2

Wicket-keepers: Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant

Batters: Mitchell Marsh, Kane Williamson, Rahul Tripathi, Prithvi Shaw (c)

All-rounders: Axar Patel (vc), Washington Sundar

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, T Natarajan

DC vs SRH: Predicted XIs

Delhi: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (captain & wk), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya.

Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.

DC vs SRH: Full squads

Delhi Capitals: 1. Prithvi Shaw, 2. Rishabh Pant, 3. Axar Patel, 4. Anrich Nortje, 5. David Warner, 6. Mitchell Marsh, 7. Shardul Thakur, 8. Mustafizur Rahman, 9. Kuldeep Yadav, 10. Ashwin Hebbar, 11. Sarfaraz Khan, 12. Kamlesh Nagarkoti, 13. KS Bharat, 14. Mandeep Singh, 15. Khaleel Ahmed, 16. Chetan Sakariya, 17. Lalit Yadav, 18. Ripal Patel, 19. Yash Dhull, 20. Rovman Powell, 21. Pravin Dubey, 22. Lungi Ngidi, 23. Tim Seifert, 24. Vicky Ostwal.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 1. Kane Williamson, 2. Abdul Samad, 3. Umran Malik, 4. Washington Sundar, 5. Nicholas Pooran, 6. T Natarajan, 7. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 8. Priyam Garg, 9. Rahul Tripathi, 10. Abhishek Sharma, 11. Kartik Tyagi, 12. Shreyas Gopal, 13. Jagadeesha Suchith, 14. Aiden Markram, 15. Marco Jansen, 16. Romario Shepherd, 17. Sean Abbott, 18. R Samarth, 19. Shashank Singh, 20. Saurabh Dubey, 21. Vishnu Vinod, 22. Glenn Phillips, 23. Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Image: iplt20.com/BCCI