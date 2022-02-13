Deepak Chahar Reveals Conversation With CSK Owners; 'They Just Assured Me That In 2018...'

Chennai Super Kings successfully re-signed Deepak Chahar in the ongoing IPL auction 2022 for a staggering sum of Rs 14 crores. The 29-year old became the most expensive bowler in IPL auction history and the second most expensive player of this year's auction after the Mumbai Indians shelled out Rs 15.25 crores for Ishan Kishan.

After CSK successfully resigned him, Chahar revealed how he was always confident that he would return to the franchise as he recalled a conversation from 2018 with the owners.

Deepak Chahar reveals conversation with CSK owners from 2018

While speaking on Star Sports on Sunday, Deepak Chahar said, "I've never spoken about all this to Mahi bhai [captain MS Dhoni] or CSK management. In 2018, I had met Srinivasan sir, and he has said, 'you will play in yellow always'. So I took his word that day and since then I have never spoken about retention. I knew CSK would bid [for me]."

The 29-year old pacer went on to add how everyone in Team India's T20I squad was excited about knowing the bidding price for him. "We [India's T20I squad] were travelling from Ahmedabad to Kolkata, and the whole team was watching the auction. Everyone was saying kitna ho gaya (what's the bid price?) and all that."

Chahar also explained how he always wanted to play for CSK but acknowledged that the price the franchise bid for him was perhaps a bit too much. "I wanted to play for CSK because I haven't imagined myself playing in another colour than yellow. At one point, I thought it [the bid price] was too much. As a CSK player, I also want to build a good team. So after they spent 13 crores, I actually wanted the bidding to stop so I can go to CSK quickly and then we can buy some other players [with the money saved]."

Following a successful bid at the IPL auction 2022, CSK have retained the services of Chahar for a fifth successive season, having signed him for the 2018 season of IPL for Rs 80 lakhs. Before then, the 29-year old had played for the Rising Pune Supergiant franchise between 2016 and 2017 alongside MS Dhoni and current CSK coach Stephen Fleming.