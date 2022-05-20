As the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) get set to take on the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their final game of the IPL 2022 season, speculations arise over legendary Indian cricketer MS Dhoni's retirement plans. At the end of the IPL 2020 season, Dhoni had replied, 'Definitely not,' when asked if that season would be his last in the cash-rich league.

As a result of his previous comments, 'Definitely not' is trending on social media ahead of the CSK vs RR game as fans expect their favourite cricketer to continue playing in the IPL. The game will commence live at 7:30 PM IST, from the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

CSK vs RR: Will MS Dhoni reveal his retirement plans?

As seen in the various Tweets below, fans are eagerly awaiting MS Dhoni's statement on whether IPL 2022 season will be his last or not. While the Chennai Super Kings have not had the best of tournaments, as they are likely to finish in ninth place, it is important to note that Dhoni did not lead the team for most of the campaign. The 40-year-old had handed over the captaincy to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who seemed to find it difficult to manage the responsibility of both the captaincy and his own form.

Dhoni is anticipated to reveal his future plans during the RR vs CSK game , as he had given a cryptic response when asked the same question earlier in the season. The legendary Indian captain had said, "You will definitely see me in the yellow jersey. Whether it is this yellow jersey or some other yellow jersey, you will have to wait and watch." Regardless of Dhoni's future plans, he will hope to finish this season on a high by leading the Chennai Super Kings to a win over the Rajasthan Royals.

MS Dhoni's legacy in IPL

MS Dhoni has not only been one of Team India's best captains in history, but he is also one of the most successful skippers in the IPL. The 40-year-old has led the Chennai Super Kings to four titles (2010, 2011, 2018, 2021), only one behind five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians (MI). And that is not it, as, under Dhoni's leadership, the team has also won two Champions League T20 titles, level with MI.