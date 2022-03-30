Devon Conway Recalls Conversation After MS Dhoni Quit CSK Captaincy; 'It Was Really Cool'

New Zealand cricketer Devon Conway has revealed his conversation with the great Mahendra Singh Dhoni which he had after the latter announced his decision to step down as the captain of Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Conway revealed in a video posted on CSK's official Twitter account, that he wanted to play under Dhoni after getting selected by Chennai for the IPL 2022 season. When Conway learned that Dhoni would no longer be captaining CSK, he asked the wicket-keeper if he was sure he didn't want to do it for another year because, the Kiwi batter truly wanted to play under him as captain.

"I was wanting to play under the great MS as captain. I had a nice little conversation with him. I said, ‘you’re sure you don’t want to captain one more season so I can play under you as captain?’ But he said, ‘no, but I am always going to be around anyways. It was really cool," Conway said in the video.

'They are both very down-to-earth'

Conway also claimed that he recently had lunch with Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja, describing them as "down-to-earth" and absolute legends of Indian cricket. Conway described sitting between Dhoni and Jadeja for lunch as "very cool" since it allowed him to know them better. Jadeja was appointed the captain of CSK after Dhoni stepped down ahead of this year's IPL.

"A couple of days ago I had lunch and sat in between MS and Jaddu (Ravindra Jadeja). It was really cool just to get to know them better. They both are vey down-to-earth people and are legends of Indian cricket," Conway added.

Conway was picked by Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2022 mega auction for Rs. 1 crore. He made his debut in the first game of the season against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) but failed to make a mark straight away as he was dismissed early for just 3 runs. Dhoni rescued Chennai with his amazing 50 off 38 balls. It was because of Dhoni's innings that CSK managed to reach a respectable total in the game and got something on the board to put up a fight.

Image: Twitter/CSK/BCCI/PTI

