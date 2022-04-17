The 29th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season will see debutants Gujarat Titans locking horns against four-time champions Chennai Super Kings on Sunday. The game will take place at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune and will begin live at 7:30 PM IST.

While both GT and CSK have played five games each, they find themselves at opposite ends of the IPL 2022 points table. The Hardik Pandya-led side currently find themselves at the top of the standings with eight points, while the Ravindra Jadeja led-side are currently in ninth place with just two points.

Ahead of what promises to be an exciting encounter between the two sides, here is a look at our GT vs CSK Dream11 prediction and pitch report for the match.

GT vs CSK: Pitch report

Since the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune is made up of black soil, it is expected to favour the spinners more than the fast bowlers. The captain winning the toss is expected to field first as the surface is expected to assist the batters in the second innings.

GT vs CSK: Dream11 Team 1

Wicket-keepers: Matthew Wade

Batters: Shubman Gill (VC), Shivam Dube, Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya (C), Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali

Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson, Maheesh Theekshana

GT vs CSK: Dream11 Team 2

Wicket-keepers: Matthew Wade

Batters: Robin Uthappa (VC), Shivam Dube, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Hardik Pandya (C)

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Maheesh Theekshana

GT vs CSK: Full squads

Gujarat Titans: Matthew Wade(w), Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal, Wriddhiman Saha, Pradeep Sangwan, Varun Aaron, Jayant Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Alzarri Joseph, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Darshan Nalkande, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dominic Drakes, Sai Sudharsan, Noor Ahmad

Chennai Super Kings: Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja(c), MS Dhoni(w), Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary, Adam Milne, Dwaine Pretorius, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, Tushar Deshpande, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Subhranshu Senapati, Prashant Solanki, KM Asif, Simarjeet Singh, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Bhagath Varma