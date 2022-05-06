GT Vs MI Dream11 Prediction IPL 2022: Playing XI News, Fantasy Tips And Pitch Report

Gujarat Titans (GT) will lock horns against Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 51 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) on Friday. The match is scheduled to be held at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 p.m. IST. While Gujarat Titans are ranked No. 1 on the IPL 2022 points table, Mumbai Indians are at the bottom of the leaderboard and are virtually out of the cash-rich competition this season.

GT vs MI: Pitch report

The Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai has red soil surfaces that are batter-friendly. Given the possibility of dew in the second innings, the team that wins the toss at Brabourne will most likely choose to bowl first. The game between Gujarat and Hyderabad is expected to be a high-scoring thriller.

GT vs MI: Dream11 Team 1

Wicket-keeper: Ishan Kishan

Batters: David Miller, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tim David, Tilak Varma

All-rounders: Rahul Tewatia, Hardik Pandya (vc), Daniel Sams

Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Rashid Khan

GT vs MI: Dream11 Team 2

Wicket-keeper: Wriddhiman Saha

Batters: Rohit Sharma, David Miller, Shubman Gill (c), Tilak Varma, Tim David

All-rounders: Rahul Tewatia, Hardik Pandya (vc)

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Lockie Ferguson, Alzarri Joseph

GT vs MI: Predicted XIs

Gujarat: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), B Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (captain), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal.

Mumbai: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Riley Meredith.

GT vs MI: Full squads

Gujarat Titans: 1. Shubman Gill, 2. Hardik Pandya, 3. Rashid Khan, 4. Rahmanullah Gurbaz, 5. Mohammed Shami, 6. Lockie Ferguson, 7. Abhinav Sadarangani, 8. Rahul Tewatia, 9. Noor Ahmad, 10. Sai Kishore, 11. Dominic Drakes, 12. Jayant Yadav, 13. Vijay Shankar, 14. Darshan Nalkande, 15. Yash Dayal, 16. Alzarri Joseph, 17. Pradeep Sangwan, 18. David Miller, 19. Wriddhiman Saha, 20. Matthew Wade, 21. Gurkeerat Singh, 22. Varun Aaron, 23. B Sai Sudarshan.

Mumbai Indians: 1. Rohit Sharma, 2. Suryakumar Yadav, 3. Kieron Pollard, 4. Jasprit Bumrah, 5. Ishan Kishan, 6. Dewald Brevis, 7. Basil Thampi, 8. Murugan Ashwin, 9. Jaydev Unadkat, 10. Mayank Markande, 11. N Tilak Varma, 12. Sanjay Yadav, 13. Jofra Archer, 14. Daniel Sams, 15. Tymal Mills, 16. Tim David, 17. Riley Meredith, 18. Mohd Arshad Khan, 19. Anmolpreet Singh, 20. Ramandeep Singh, 21. Rahul Buddhi, 22. Hrithik Shokeen, 23. Arjun Tendulkar, 24. Aryan Juyal, 25. Fabian Allen.

Image: iplt20.com/BCCI

