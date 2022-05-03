GT Vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction IPL 2022: Playing XI News, Fantasy Tips And Pitch Report

Current table-toppers Gujarat Titans are set to take on Punjab Kings in Match no. 48 of IPL 2022. The Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings match is scheduled to be played at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday, May 3, and will start at 7:30 PM IST. The last time these two teams faced each other resulted in Titans winning the match by 6 wickets with Rahul Tewatia scoring sixes off last two balls. Here's a look at GT vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction, GT vs PBKS fantasy tips and other IPL 2022 details.

GT vs PBKS Dream11 prediction

Wicket-keeper: Wriddhiman Saha

Batters: Sai Sudarshan, Shikhar Dhawan, David Millar, Bhanuka Rajapaksa

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Rahul Tewatia, Liam Livingstone

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Mohammad Shami, Kagiso Rabada

IPL 2022: Pitch report for Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings match

The previous match between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians at this very stadium saw MI winning their first match of the season. The pitch is helpful for bowlers as well as the batsmen. The skipper winning the toss will look to bowl first and restrict the opponent around the score of 160.

GT vs PBKS Fantasy tips

Wriddhiman Saha:

The Gujarat Titans wicketkeeper-batsman has already scored a half-century and has also provided a decent start to the team. He will be looking to do the same against Punjab Kings as well.

Kagiso Rabada:

The South African pacer has been in great form for Punjab Kings in the tournament. He picked a four-wicket haul in the last game against Lucknow Super Giants and gave away 38 runs in 4 overs. The pacer would look to carry on the form from the previous match and add more wickets to his tally.

Hardik Pandya:

The Gujarat Titans skipper is the leading run-scorer for his team in the tournament and is also among the top 5 current highest run-getters in the IPL 2022. Pandya has made 308 runs in 8 matches at an average of 51.33 and a strike rate of 135.68. He has taken 4 wickets as well.

Shikhar Dhawan:

The left-hander is the leading run-scorer for Punjab Kings in the IPL 2022 tournament. Dhawan failed to score enough runs in the previous match and would look to bounce back with big score against the Titans. Overall he has scored 307 runs in 9 matches at an average of 38.37 and a strike rate of 126.33 including 2 half-centuries.

GT vs PBKS probable playing XI

GT probable playing XI: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia, David Miller, Pradeep Sangwan, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami

PBKS probable playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal (c), Jonny Bairstow, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Liam Livingstone, Kagiso Rabada, Rishi Dhawan, Sandeep Sharma, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh