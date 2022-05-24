The Indian Premier League 2022 Playoffs are all set to begin on Tuesday with the Qualifier 1 between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals, at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata. Hardik Pandya-led GT head into the game, eyeing a slot in the IPL finals, in their debut campaign. At the same time, skipper Sanju Samson will also be eyeing the second IPL title for RR.

GT head into the game on the back of an eight wickets loss against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their last league game, while RR are coming off a five-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings. It is pertinent to mention that GT finished the league stage with 10 wins in 14 games, while RR won nine games. GT were the first team to qualify for the Playoffs, whereas RR jumped Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2022 points table and qualified in second place.

IPL 2022 Qualifier 1, GT vs RR: Pitch Report

The pitch at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata is known to be good track for batting, while spinners come into action, as the match progresses. However, lately, the pacers have also got breakthroughs. The pitch is likely to remain same with its behavior throughout the game.

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals: Dream 11 predictions and Playing XI news

GT vs RR, Fantasy Team 1: Wirddhiman Saha, Jos Buttler(c), Sanju Samson, David Miller, Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, R Ashwin, Hardik Pandya (vc), Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Trent Boult

Gujarat Titans Playing XI: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami

Rajasthan Royals Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy

IPL 2022 Qualifier 1, GT vs RR: Fantasy Tips

RR opener Jos Buttler is the highest run-scorer of the IPL 2022, with a total of 629 runs to his credit in 14 games, at a strike rate of 146.96 and an average of 48.38. He has hit three centuries and three half-centuries so far.

RR skipper Sanju Samson has scored 374 runs in 14 games, and has hit the maximum of 14 sixes in the middle overs, which is the most by any Indian batter. His wicketkeeping skills will also fetch good points for him.

GT skipper Hardik Pandya has scored 413 runs in 13 games at an average of 41.30. He returned to form by scoring a knock of 62 runs against RCB in the last game. He hit 91 off just 34 balls against Kolkata Knight Riders in 2019, when he last batted at the venue.

Wriddhiman Saha has been in stellar form since joining GT in 2022 and given his knowledge about the Eden Gardens, he will certainly be in the fantasy teams. He has scored 312 runs in nine games so far.

Mohammad Shami has grabbed 11 wickets in the powerplay and has taken nine wickets in his last five outings against RR. He is the sixth-joint leading wicket-taker this season with 18 wickets in 14 games so far.

With the recent scores of 59, 41, 19, and 68, Yashasvi Jaiswal is also a player to watch out for.

