GT Vs RR: Unlucky Sanju Samson Breaks Unwanted MS Dhoni Record In IPL 2022 Qualifier 1

After an interesting end to the league stage, top-placed Gujarat Titans (GT) and second-placed Rajasthan Royals (RR) faced each other in the first IPL 2022 playoff on Tuesday. During the GT vs RR clash, Rajasthan captain Sanju Samson went past legendary Indian skipper, MS Dhoni, to set an unwanted IPL record.

Sanju Samson breaks MS Dhoni's unwanted IPL record

After losing the toss in the first IPL 2022 qualifier, Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson broke MS Dhoni's unwanted record, as he lost the toss for the 13th time in the season. The record was previously held by the Chennai Super Kings captain, who lost the toss on 12 occasions during the 2012 season.

GT vs RR: Rajasthan Royals set Gujarat Titans a target of 189 runs

Rajasthan Royals scored 188/6 against Gujarat Titans in the Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League here on Tuesday. Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bowl at the Eden Gardens.

RR lost Yashasvi Jaiswal (3) early but Sanju Samson and Jos Buttler dominated the GT bowlers with their aggressive batting, hitting plenty of boundaries during a second-wicket partnership of 68 runs in quick time.

Skipper Samson got out after scoring an entertaining 47 off only 26 balls while leading scorer Buttler smashed his way to 89 off 56 deliveries.

Rashid Khan bowled extremely well and finished with none for 15 in his full quota of four overs.

The GT vs RR clash is of huge importance as the winner of the first IPL 2022 qualifier will go straight to the finals. It is important to note that the loser of the match will get another chance as they will face the winner of the eliminator that is set to take place between third-placed Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and fourth-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore.

IPL 2022: GT vs RR playing 11

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy

(With PTI inputs)