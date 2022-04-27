Last Updated:

GT Vs SRH Dream11 Prediction IPL 2022: Playing XI News, Fantasy Tips And Pitch Report

The 40th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) will see Gujarat Titans (GT) lock horns against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Wednesday.

Written By
Vishal Tiwari
Gujarat Titans, Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2022, GT vs SRH Dream11 Prediction, GT vs SRH Playing XI, gt vs srh live, gujarat vs hyderabad live, ipl live

Image: iplt20.com/BCCI


The 40th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) will see Gujarat Titans (GT) lock horns against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. IST. Both Gujarat and Hyderabad are at the top of the points table with 10 points each. The Titans, however, are a place above Hyderabad due to their superior net run rate. 

GT vs SRH: Pitch report

Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai has batting-friendly surfaces. The red-soil pitches also provide plenty of bounce for the pacers, allowing them to produce impactful performances. Batters, on the other hand, are projected to have a solid game, with a huge score most likely in tonight's game. The team that wins the toss will most likely bowl first at the stadium.

GT vs SRH: Dream11 Team 1

Wicket-keeper: Nicholas Pooran

Batters: Kane Williamson, Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Abhinav Manohar

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya (c), Rahul Tewatia, Aiden Markram (vc)

Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Rashid Khan, T Natarajan

GT vs SRH: Dream11 Team 2

Wicket-keepers: Nicholas Pooran, Wriddhiman Saha

Batters: David Miller, Rahul Tripathi (c), Abhishek Sharma, Abhinav Manohar

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Aiden Markram

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, T Natarajan (vc), Umran Malik

GT vs SRH: Predicted XIs

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Hardik Pandya (captain), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, J Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.

GT vs SRH: Full squads

Gujarat Titans: 1. Shubman Gill, 2. Hardik Pandya, 3. Rashid Khan, 4. Rahmanullah Gurbaz, 5. Mohammed Shami, 6. Lockie Ferguson, 7. Abhinav Sadarangani, 8. Rahul Tewatia, 9. Noor Ahmad, 10. Sai Kishore, 11. Dominic Drakes, 12. Jayant Yadav, 13. Vijay Shankar, 14. Darshan Nalkande, 15. Yash Dayal, 16. Alzarri Joseph, 17. Pradeep Sangwan, 18. David Miller, 19. Wriddhiman Saha, 20. Matthew Wade, 21. Gurkeerat Singh, 22. Varun Aaron, 23. B Sai Sudarshan.

READ | IPL 2022: RCB's Faf du Plessis asked to spin coin twice at toss by Nick Knight; WATCH

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 1. Kane Williamson, 2. Abdul Samad, 3. Umran Malik, 4. Washington Sundar, 5. Nicholas Pooran, 6. T Natarajan, 7. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 8. Priyam Garg, 9. Rahul Tripathi, 10. Abhishek Sharma, 11. Kartik Tyagi, 12. Shreyas Gopal, 13. Jagadeesha Suchith, 14. Aiden Markram, 15. Marco Jansen, 16. Romario Shepherd, 17. Sean Abbott, 18. R Samarth, 19. Shashank Singh, 20. Saurabh Dubey, 21. Vishnu Vinod, 22. Glenn Phillips, 23. Fazalhaq Farooqi.

READ | IPL 2022: Harshal Patel & Riyan Parag engage in war of words; video goes viral | WATCH

Image: iplt20.com/BCCI

READ | IPL 2022 Points Table: Updated IPL Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings
READ | DC vs KKR Preview, IPL 2022: Delhi, Kolkata seek momentum to revive campaigns
Tags: Gujarat Titans, Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2022
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND