Gujarat Titans React To Real Madrid's 'We Win Finals' Post After Maiden IPL Triumph

Gujarat Titans took to their official Twitter handle, just after winning the Indian Premier League 2022 on Sunday night, and retweeted a special tweet by Real Madrid, following their UEFA Champions League 2021-22 title win. The IPL franchise GT, defeated Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets in the summit clash and became champions in their debut campaign. On the other hand, Real Madrid defeated Liverpool 1-0 at the Stade de France Stadium and secured their record 14th Champions League title.

Meanwhile, after picking up the massive win over Liverpool, Madrid took to their official Twitter handle and said, “WE DON'T PLAY FINALS WE WIN FINALS.#CHAMP14NS”. Towards the end of the day, GT triumphed over RR and replied to Madrid’s tweet saying, “What they said... #CHAMP1ONS”. Apart from their respective title wins, both teams played the respective tournaments in a somewhat similar heroic fashion.

WE DON'T PLAY FINALS WE WIN FINALS.#CHAMP14NS — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) May 28, 2022

A look at Real Madrid's title-winning, Champions League 2021-22 campaign

Madrid won five out of their six group stage matches of the UCL and lost only one game. They topped Group D with 15 points to their name, alongside teams like Inter Milan, Sheriff, and Shakhtar Donetsk. Madrid defeated PSG by an aggregate of 3-2 in the Round of 16, before defeating Chelsea with an aggregate of 5-4 goals in the Quarter-finals. In the UCL 2021-22 semi-finals, Madrid triumphed against Manchester City with an aggregate of 6-5 and advanced into the final.

Gujarat Titans finished IPL 2022 league stage as table-toppers

In the meantime, GT finished the league stage of IPL 2022 as the table toppers with 10 wins in 14 games. They lost only four games and scored 20 points in total. The Hardik Pandya-led team was the first team to qualify for the IPL 2022 Playoffs.

GT defeated RR for third time in the season during IPL 2022 final

Facing Rajasthan Royals for the second time in the season, GT earned a 7-wicket victory in the Qualifier 1 and fixed their place in the final. RR then defeated RCB in the Qualifier 2 and reached the finals against GT. Both teams collided for the third time in the season during the summit clash, which GT won by seven wickets and lifted the prestigious trophy. The finals of both the mega tournaments were played within 24 hours. While Sunday started with Madrid’s win on Saturday night, the day ended with GT being crowned the IPL champions.

