Last Updated:

'He Hasn't Played Lot Of Cricket': Dinesh Karthik's Fiery Form Leaves De Villiers Baffled

Former South African cricketer AB de Villiers has praised Dinesh Karthik for his outstanding performance in the ongoing Indian Premier League season (IPL).

Written By
Vishal Tiwari
AB De Villiers, Dinesh Karthik, AB De Villiers lauds Dinesh Karthik, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Dinesh Karthik news, IPL 2022, IPL, ipl records

Image: iplt20.com/BCCI/AP


Former South African cricketer AB de Villiers has praised Dinesh Karthik for his outstanding performance in the ongoing Indian Premier League season (IPL). In an interview with VUSport, De Villiers remarked that Karthik's performance in the IPL had almost convinced him to come out of retirement and play cricket again. De Villiers went on to say that if Karthik can keep up his momentum throughout the competition, RCB has a chance to win the title this season.

"The form he is at this moment and he has already won RCB 2-3 games. He looks like he is in the form of his life. I don't know where that comes from because he hasn't played a lot of cricket. But man, he looks in good form and he plays around the wicket 360 degrees. He almost makes me feel like I want to go back and play some cricket again, watching him play. He gets me excited, plays under pressure in the middle order and he's got a lot of experience and if he keeps his form up there is a good chance that RCB are going a long way up,"  de Villiers told VUSport Streaming.

Karthik in IPL 2022

Karthik is in incredible form right now, having scored 210 runs in seven matches at an impressive average of 210.00 and a strike rate of 205.88. In the current IPL season, Karthik has only been dismissed once in the last seven innings that he has played. The 36-year-old Tamil Nadu-born cricketer is playing as a finisher for RCB, and he hopes to do the same for his country at the T20 World Cup later this year. Karthik expressed his desire to play for India earlier last week while speaking to his RCB teammate Virat Kohli. 

READ | LSG vs RCB Dream11 prediction IPL 2022: Playing XI news, fantasy tips and pitch report

As far as RCB's campaign in the IPL 2022 edition is concerned, the Faf du Plessis-led side is currently ranked second in the points table with five wins in seven matches. RCB have 10 points to their name, which is the same as table-toppers Gujarat Titans. The Challengers have lost just two matches in the ongoing edition - their first against Punjab Kings and second against Chennai Super Kings. 

READ | Yuzvendra Chahal can't stop blushing after wife's query on first IPL hat-trick; WATCH

Image: iplt20.com/BCCI/AP

READ | Raveena Tandon spots 'KGF 2' fans while watching IPL game with Sanjay Dutt; Watch
READ | IPL Points Table 2022: Updated Orange and Purple Cap standings after RCB vs LSG
Tags: AB De Villiers, Dinesh Karthik, AB De Villiers lauds Dinesh Karthik
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND