IPL 2022: 5 Potential Top Overseas Targets At Mega Auctions

The IPL 2022 mega auction is all set to take place in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13. Franchises will engage in a bidding war to pick some of the best players in the world. A total of 220 overseas cricketers have been shortlisted for the mega auctions later this week. Out of the 220 overseas players, a few of them have the experience and ability to attract big sums at the auction given that franchises will be looking to build their squads from scratch. Let's take a look at top overseas players who could be potential targets for teams at the auction.

David Warner

Former SRH cricketer David Warner will be amongst the top targets for franchises in the upcoming mega auction. Warner has been released by SRH ahead of the auction because of his poor performance in IPL 2022. However, Warner's ability to bat explosively at the top makes him a potential target for a few teams who will be in search of an overseas opener. Warner is one of the best batters to have ever played in the IPL and is amongst the top run-getters in the history of the league.

Faf du Plessis

Former CSK batter Faf du Plessis is one of the best T20I players in the world and will be amongst the top targets in the mega auction. He was part of the CSK squad that won the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League. Du Plessis played a crucial role in helping CSK win its fourth IPL title. He even played vital innings in the final of the competition. Du Plessis is part of the marquee list and is expected to be amongst the top buys in the IPL this year.

Trent Boult

New Zealand pacer Trent Boult has been released by Mumbai Indians ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction. Boult will be a hot commodity in the mega auction given his wicket-taking skills and his ability to bowl ferociously in death overs. Franchises are expected to engage in a bidding war to acquire the services of Boult for the next edition of the IPL. Boult was amongst the top wicket-takers last year.

Jonny Bairstow

Jonny Bairstow has proven his skills time and again in the Indian Premier League, where he is one of the most sought after wicketkeeper-batsmen. So far in the IPL, Bairstow has scored 1038 runs at an impressive average of 41.42 and a strike rate of 140. Bairstow was part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad squad until last year but he was released by the franchises ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction.

Quinton de Kock

The South African opening batter will be one of the top targets in the IPL 2022 mega auction. The wicketkeeper-batsman is currently in great form and franchises will be eager to acquire his services for the upcoming edition of the cash-rich league. De Kock was brilliant with the bat during the recently-concluded ODI series against India and that may have inspired several teams to go for him at the auction.