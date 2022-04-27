IPL 2022: A Look At 5 Players Sold Above Rs 8 Crore Who Have Failed To Justify Price Tag

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season has crossed its halfway mark, with many players exhibiting their mettle through a slew of outstanding performances for their respective franchises. However, the season seems to be different in comparison with previous editions, if the stats of some of the prominent performers of the previous seasons are looked upon. With a little over 30 games left in the league stage of the ongoing tournament, here’s a look at the top-five players who were sold above the price bracket of INR 8 crore in the IPL 2022 mega auction, but have failed to perform as expected for their teams.

Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan became the most expensive player to be sold in the IPL 2022 auction after Mumbai Indians spent a total of 15.25 crores to acquire his services. The young wicketkeeper batter lived up to his name in the opening few games for MI by hitting two half-centuries but has been out of form ever since. He has scored 199 runs in eight games at an average of 28.43 and a strike rate of 108.15.

Shardul Thakur

Shardul Thakur was a top performer for Chennai Super Kings from the 2018 to 2021 season, and his stats prompted Delhi Capitals (DC) to buy his services for a whopping price of Rs 10.75 crores in the mega auction. However, the allrounder has failed to put up big scores or make a big difference with the ball after joining DC. In the seven games that he has played for DC this season, he has scored 80 runs at an average of 20.00 and has returned with only four wickets.

Shahrukh Khan

Shahrukh Khan made a big name for himself during the domestic tournaments for his state cricket team Tamil Nadu, courtesy of his explosive batting. With Punjab Kings putting the biggest bid for him of Rs 9 crore, he was expected to be the pillar of Punjab’s middle order. However, he is yet to make a difference with the bat as he has scored only 98 runs in a total of seven matches for Punjab at an average of 16.22 and strike rate of 100.00.

Tim David

Tim David fetched an amount of INR 8.25 crores by MI as he has expected to replicate his performances from BBL and other T20 leagues in the IPL. However, in the two opportunities in which he got to play, he returned with average numbers and has been warming up the bench ever since. David has scored only 13 runs in two matches so far.

Nitish Rana

After letting go of players like Shubhman Gill and Rahul Tripathi, Kolkata Knight Riders bought Nitish Rana for INR 8 crore and made him stay with the squad. While he was expected to shine with the bat in the KKR middle order, he has failed to live up to the expectations. Although he is KKR’s third-highest run-scorer currently, he has scored only 143 runs in eight games at an average of 17.88 and strike rate of 136.19, with the help of one half-century.

