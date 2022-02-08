Last Updated:

IPL 2022 Auction: At What Time Will The Mega Auctions In Bengaluru Start? Details Here

A list of 590 players will be available for the IPL 2022 auction, and among them, there are 370 Indian players and 220 overseas players. 

Cricket fans in India have been waiting to watch the Indian Premier League (IPL) auctions as some of the best cricketer stars will go under the hammer. The IPL 2022 auction is set to take place in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13 and fans have been wanting to know the time when the IPL 2022 auction gets underway. Here's the complete information on the time the IPL auction will get underway on weekend.

While the dates had been already confirmed the timing of the IPL Auction was tweeted on the IPL website on Tuesday. Coming to the IPL auction time, the coverage of the event is slated to begin from 11:00 AM IST onwards. However, the auction is going to begin around 12:10-12:15  PM IST . 

Cricket fans in India can enjoy the IPL 2022 auction by tuning into the Star Sports Network, which is the official broadcaster of IPL. The live streaming of the IPL 2022 event will be available on the website and mobile application of the online streaming platform, Disney+ Hotstar.

With two new teams (Lucknow and Ahmedabad) set to make their debut there will be war between franchises to sign top players available during the IPL 2022 auction. 

Amongst the 220 overseas players, 47 belong to Australia, the highest for any foreign country in the IPL 2022 mega auction. West Indies (34) will see the second-highest numbers of players participate in the auction, followed by South Africa (33), England and New Zealand (24 each), Sri Lanka (23), and Afghanistan (17). Players from Bangladesh, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Nepal, USA, and Scotland have also been shortlisted for the IPL. 

Players like R Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Mohammad Shami, Shreyas Iyer, and R Ashwin are available from the auction pool, alongside Australian cricketers, David Warner, and Pat Cummins. South African players Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis, and Kagiso Rabada and New Zealand pacer Trent Boult are some of the other marquee players to feature in the IPL 2022 Auction pool. 

Coming to the money bracket there are 48 players who have placed themselves in the Rs. 2 crore bracket, which is the highest reserve price for players in the auction. Meanwhile, 20 players will see their bidding start at Rs. 1.5 crore base price, while 34 players have a base price of Rs. 1 crore. 

