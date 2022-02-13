IPL 2022 Auction: From Ishan Kishan To Chahar, Hasaranga - Most Expensive Players On Day 1

The Day 2 of the IPL 2022 mega auction will get underway in Bengaluru today. The event is scheduled to begin at 11:00 AM IST and will broadcast live on Star Sports Network. A total of 74 players, including 20 overseas cricketers were sold on Day 1 of the auction.

Ten franchises entered the ring to bid for those 74 players, spending a total sum of Rs. 388 crore. Ishan Kishan was the most expensive player sold on Day 1 of the auction. Kishan was bought by Mumbai Indians for a whopping amount of Rs. 15.75 crore, making him the second most expensive Indian player to be sold in an IPL auction.

Deepak Chahar and Shreyas Iyer also topped the chart amongst the most expensive buys on Day 1. While Chahar was re-signed by Chennai Super Kings for Rs. 14 crore, Iyer was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs. 12.25 crore. Shardul Thakur, Nicholas Pooran, Harshal Patel, and Avesh Khan also feature on the list of most expensive players sold on Day 1. Let's take a look at the names of the most expensive players sold on the first day of the mega auction.

IPL 2022 Auction: Top 10 most expensive players sold on Day 1

Sr. No. Player Team Price (INR) 1. Ishan Kishan Mumbai Indians Rs. 15.75 Cr. 2. Deepak Chahar Chennai Super Kings Rs. 14 Cr. 3. Shreyas Iyer Kolkata Knight Riders Rs. 12.25 Cr. 4. Harshal Patel Royal Challengers Bangalore Rs. 10.75 Cr. 5. Wanindu Hasaranga Royal Challengers Bangalore Rs. 10.75 Cr. 6. Nicholas Pooran Sunrisers Hyderabad Rs. 10.75 Cr. 7. Shardul Thakur Delhi Capitals Rs. 10.75 Cr. 8. Lockie Ferguson Gujarat Titans Rs. 10 Cr. 9. Avesh Khan Lucknow Super Giants Rs. 10 Cr. 10. Prasidh Krishna Rajasthan Royals Rs. 10 Cr.

As far as Day 1 of the IPL 2022 mega auction is concerned, Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad bought the most players as they finished the first part with 13 players in their respective squads. Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings are left with the most money in their purse, and have 8 and 11 players in their squads respectively.

Image: IPL/BCCI