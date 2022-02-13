IPL 2022 Auction: Kumble Names 2 Indian Players That Slipped Out Of Punjab Kings' Hands

Punjab Kings head coach and Director of Cricket Operations, Anil Kumble has revealed the names of two Indian cricketers, who slipped out of the team’s hand during the IPL 2022 mega auction. The two-day auction kicked off on February 12 in Bengaluru and saw the 10 IPL teams facing off with their bids to buy the best of talents and fill their squads. While Punjab Kings purchased Liam Livingstone for a whopping amount of Rs 11.5 crore on Day 2, Kumble later revealed that Ishan Kishan and Harshal Patel slipped out of the franchise's hands.

Speaking on the live coverage of the IPL 2022 auction by Star Sports, Kumble said, “ Harshal Patel was one [of our targets]. Ishan Kishan the other… But once it went beyond our reach… The way the set allocation is and the randomness within that means that it is a lot challenging”. The wicketkeeper batter was bought by Mumbai Indians for a record Rs 15.25 crore on Day 1 of the event, as he became the most expensive player to be sold. At the same time, Harshal Patel received the highest bid of Rs 10.75 crores from Royal Challengers Bangalore and will re-join the RCB camp on the back of his phenomenal 2021 season.

Biggest buyouts for Punjab Kings at IPL 2022 mega auction

Despite missing out on Ishan and Harshal, Punjab Kings had a great shopping spree at the auction, having acquired the services of Shikhar Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Shahrukh Khan, and Liam Livingstone among the others. Dhawan was the first player to be sold at the auction as Punjab bought him for Rs 8.25 crore, while Rabada was bought for 9.25 crores. Bairstow for Rs 6.75 crores, Shahrukh Khan for Rs 9 crores, and Odean Smith for Rs 6 crores were a few of the biggest buys for the team in the IPL 2022 mega auction. Punjab also roped in Rahul Chahar for Rs 5.25 crore, Harpreet Brar for Rs 3.8 crore, Sandeep Sharma for Rs 50 lakh, and Rishi Dhawan for Rs 55 lakh.

(Instagram Image: @punjabkingsipl)