IPL 2022 Betting Racket Busted By Delhi Police, Six Accused Arrested

At a time when the whole nation is gripped to their television screens watching their favourite teams battle it out on the field amid irresistible cricket fever, the Delhi Police on Sunday have busted a gambling racket on the Indian Premier League (IPL) matches.

The Outer District wing of the city police have arrested six persons and recovered approximately Rs. 75,000 in cash, including ten mobile phones, two LED TVs and voice recorders.

The police, during the raids, also recovered one suitcase containing a device which was attached with five mobile phones for gambling activities on multiple matches, besides call merger microphones etc. The arrested accused are: Rahul Garg, Kunal Garg, Sanjeev Kumar, Ashok Sharma, Dharmatama Sharma and Kanhaiya.

"We have registered a case under sectiona 3/4/9/55 Gambling Act at PS Nihal Vihar. All the accused persons were arrested and the investigation was taken up," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Outer Sameer Sharma.

"Special drive is being conducted against the organised crimes in the Outer district. Working meticulously, the Special Staff Outer District has booked 05 Gamblers who were gambling on the IPL Matches along with the recovery of Rs 74,740/- Cash, 10 Mobile phones, 02 laptops, 03 internet routers, 02 LED TVs, voice recorders, call merger microphones, 02 Notebooks having record of gambling & 01 suitcase gambling device in which 05 mobile phones were attached which are used for gambling on IPL matches," the police official explained.

He further added that, on reciept of a secret informatiom about a gambling racket being run at Chander Vihar, a team of the Special Staff of the district has raided the said premises in which six persons were found guilty of gambling activities on IPL matches using laptops and other electronic devices. All the six persons were then apprehended.