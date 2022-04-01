IPL 2022: Boost For Williamson & Co As Marco Jansen Joins SRH Camp Ahead Of LSG Clash

The Sunrisers Hyderabad have made a poor start to their IPL 2022 campaign having lost their opening match to Rajasthan Royals by 61 runs. The batting lineup completely failed to chase down the target of over 200 runs having lost early wickets, while the bowling department lacked a cutting edge with bowlers being leaking runs at an economy of around 8 to 10 runs per over. However, ahead of the second match against Lucknow Super Giants, the SRH camp received a major boost following the arrival of South African pacer Marco Jansen.

IPL 2022: Marco Jansen joins SRH team ahead of SRH vs LSG match

The SRH vs LSG match is scheduled to take place at the DY Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai on Monday, April 4 and ahead of the clash the SRH players and support staff welcomed the lanky South African pacer. The video of the same was shared by SRH social media team with the caption 'Towering above the rest'. Welcome Marco Jansen. The pacer was signed by SRH for INR 4.20 crores during IPL 2022 mega auction.

Marco Jansen was the part of Mumbai Indians team during the IPL 2021 season. He played two matches and picked up as many wickets. Jansen attracted the interest from Mumbai Indians in 2021 on the basis of his good performance at the domestic level, having not played international cricket until then. The South African had kept a base price of INR. 50 lakh for himself before IPL 2022 auction.

After last year, the young pacer was given a chance to play for the national team this year when India visited South Africa. Jansen made his debut during the three-match Test series in which he went onto pick up 19 wickets to showcase an outstanding bowling performance. He also made his ODI debut against India recently.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad for IPL 2022

Ahead of the IPL 2022 auction, SRH retained Umran Malik, skipper Kane Williamson and Abdul Samad. Abhishek Sharma was signed for Rs 6.50 crore, Washington Sundar for Rs 8.75 crore, Romario Shepherd for Rs 7.75 crore, Pooran for Rs 10.75 crore, and Tripathi for Rs 8.5 crore were some of the most expensive buys for SRH in IPL 2022 mega auction.

SRH Squad: Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Nicholas Pooran, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Kartik Tyagi, Shreyas Gopal, J Suchith, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Romario Shepherd, R Samarth, Shashank Singh, Saurabh Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, Glenn Phillips, Fazalhaq Farooqi