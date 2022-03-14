IPL 2022: Check Full List Of 26 Players Missing The Start Of Indian Premier League 15

The upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) will have two new teams Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants making their debut besides the other eight teams in the tournament. With big names available in the IPL 2022 Mega Auction pool, teams had gone all out to sign marquee players for the upcoming IPL season.

However, the start of the season is likely to see domestic players in action as some of the big overseas players are likely to miss matches due to international commitments. According to a report by InsideSport, at least 26 overseas stars across all ten franchises are likely to miss the opening stages of IPL 2022. Let's take a look at Players missing IPL 2022 initial matches for their respective franchise.

IPL 2022: Overseas stars that teams will miss at the initial stage?

Delhi Capitals

Following the IPL 2022 auction, Delhi Capitals have managed to put up a solid team on paper as they look to win their maiden IPL title. However, before the season gets underway some of the overseas stars are likely to miss a few rounds of matches. Australian cricketers David Warner and Mitchell Marsh are likely to miss a couple of matches due to Australia's ongoing tour of Pakistan. Pacers Mustafizur Rahman and Lungi Ngidi will be facing each other when South Africa take on Bangladesh whereas handAnrich Nortje will be out due to the injury.

Lucknow Super Giants

The newly formed Lucknow Super Giants are another team who will be missing some of the key players during the first couple of fixtures. The likes of Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, and Quinton de Kock are likely to miss some of the games, while Mark Wood's availability is also in question after he suffered an elbow injury during the 1st Test against West Indies. Marcus Stoinis will join the team only after the T20I and ODI series against Pakistan.

Punjab Kings

The Punjab Kings have also put up an impressive squad on paper however due to international commitments the likes of Jonny Bairstow, Kagiso Rabada, Nathan Ellis will be missing some matches in the IPL 2022. Bairstow is part of the England Tets squad and could miss one match. Ellis is likely to miss four matches while Rabada is expected to miss between one to five matches.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Faf du Plessis and RCB will not have the services of three Australian players due to national commitment. While Hazlewood will most likely join the team after the completion of the Test series against Pakistan, Glenn Maxwell could miss a couple of games since he will be tying the not with his fiancee. Jason Behrendorff, on the other hand, has been selected in the ODI and T20I squad for the Pakistan tour and will join RCB after the completion of the series.

Gujarat Titans

Newly formed Gujarat Titans teams captained by Hardik Pandya will be without the services of South African David Miller and West Indies bowler Alzarri Joseph. While David Miller will be part of the South Africa team for the white ball series against Bangladesh, Alzarri Joseph is currently playing for West Indies in the Test series against England.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

The Sunrisers Hyderabad led by Kane Williamson will be without the South African contingent of Marco Jansen, Aiden Markram as well Australia's Sean Abbott. While Sean Abbott has been included in the T20I and ODI squad against Pakistan, South African pacer Marco Jansen and batter Aiden Markram will feature in the ODIs against Bangladesh and could miss more IPL 2022 games depending on the squad CSA announces for the Test series.

Rajasthan Royals

The Royals will have options to pick from despite the absence of Rassie van der Dussen during the first couple of matches. The 33-year-old top-order batsman has been included in the Proteas squad for the ODI series against Bangladesh and if selected for the Test series he is likely to miss from one to five matches.

Kolkata Knight Riders

Last year's finalist Kolkata Knight Riders will be without the Pat Cummins and replacement player Aaron Finch. While Cummins is likely to join the team following the Tets series against Pakistan, Finch will be part of the white ball series and could miss the first few matches.

Mumbai Indians

Besides Jofra Archer who will be out for this year due to injury, Mumbai Indians will have a full-strength squad to play right from Match 1 of the IPL 2022.

Chennai Super Kings

Just like Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings will have options at their disposal apart from South Africa's Dwaine Pretorius. The all-rounder has been included in the ODI series against Bangladesh and it remains to see if he goes on to play the Test series.