IPL 2022: Check Orange Cap And Purple Cap Holders After CSK Vs KKR Match

The IPL 2022 season is just one match old but the race for Orange and purple cap has already begun with two CSK players already leading the charts for runs and wickets.

Following the completion of the CSK vs KKR match, let us take a look at the current Orange cap and Purple cap holders of the Indian Premier League 2022 season.

Indian Premier League: Orange cap and Purple cap holders

Mahendra Singh Dhoni smashed his first IPL fifty in nearly three years and currently holds the Orange Cap in IPL 2022 despite CSK losing their opening match. KKR's Ajinkya Rahane is second on the list after scoring 44 runs. CSK's Robin Uthappa is third on the list with 28 runs, while CSK skipper Ravindra Jadeja and KKR Wicketkeeper Sam Billings round the top 5 with 26 runs and 25 runs respectively after just one match. Last year's Orange cap holder Ruturaj Gaikwad failed to open his account on Saturday.

In the Purple Cap race, Dwayne Bravo leads the wicket-taking charts with 3 scalps after completion of the CSK vs KKR match. KKR pacer Umesh Yadav who was awarded man of the match finished with 2 wickets. Varun Chakravarthy, Mitchell Santner, and Andre Russell ended with one wicket in the match.

CSK vs KKR match Highlights

Ahead of the CSK vs KKR match, Shreyas Iyer and Ravindra Jadeja were appointed as the new skipper of their respective IPL teams. The first toss of the IPL 2022 season went in KKR 's favour and Shreyas Iyer had no hesitation in asking CSK to bat first. The decision proved to be fruitful with Umesh Yadav dismissing Ruturaj Gaikwad for a duck. Yadav then claimed the wicket of Devon Conway to leave CSK in trouble. Robin Uthappa looked to take the attack to the opposition however he was stumped by Sheldon Jackson off Varun Chakravarthy's bowling.

Ravindra Jadeja looked nervous in the crease and his early jitters cost CSK yet another wicket of Ambati Rayadu. Jadeja backed out after calling for a run which resulted in Rayudu’s dismissal on the individual score of 15 runs. Following the dismissal of Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni and Jadeja got together to put on 70 run stand for the sixth wicket. While Dhoni scored an unbeaten half-century, Jadeja remained unbeaten on 26 runs off 28 balls and also hit a six to finish off the innings.

KKR, chasing the target of 132 runs, got off to a comfortable start with Ajinkya Rahane and Venkatesh Iyer looking in good touch. The openers gave a good start to innings before Iyer was dismissed by Bravo. Rahane was dismissed by Santner just six runs of his half-century. Shreyas Iyer and Sam Billings ensured that the team crossed the finish line with more trouble.