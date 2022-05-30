IPL 2022: Complete List Of Awards From Most Valuable Player To Season's Fastest Delivery

Over 1 lakh people on Sunday turned up at the Narendra Modi stadium to witness the Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals match and it was the home team (Titans) who won the IPL crown in their maiden season. The Hardik Pandya-led team won the low scoring match by 7 wickets dashing Royal's hope of winning the title for their second time. Let's take a look at the list of individual who won the IPL 2022 awards, post IPL 2022 Final.

IPL 2022: List of players who won the award

Jos Buttler: Winner of Orange Cap, IPL 2022 Most Valuable Player, Most boundaries and sixes

The Rajasthan Royals opener single-handedly got his team to the final and was crowned the most valuable player of the season, in what has been a fantastic campaign for the England cricketer. Buttler also won the orange cap award for scoring the most runs in the season. The Royals opener finished the season with 863 runs in 17 matches, with four centuries. The 31-year-old also won awards for most boundaries hit in the tournament (83) as well as the most sixes (45). The right-hander was also given the award for Powerplayer of the season.

Evin Lewis: IPL 2022 Catch of the season

LSG cricketer Evin Lewis was awarded the catch of the season award for his one-handed effort against Kolkata Knight Riders during the league stage. Lewis's fielding brilliance helped the team qualify for the IPL Playoff.

Yuzvendra Chahal: Purple cap award

Along with Jos Buttler, Yuzvendra Chahal was also instrumental in helping Rajasthan Royals reach the final of IPL 2022. The leg spinner finished the tournament with 27 wickets making him the top wicket-taker in IPL 2022.

Lockie Ferguson: Fast delivery of the season

During the IPL 2022 final, Lockie Ferguson surpassed Umran Malik's record of fastest delivery of the season. The Kiwi pacer clocked 157.3 kmph on Sunday, surpassing Umran Malik’s 157 kmph.

Fairplay award: shared by Gujarat Titans & Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals topped the list of fair play awards with 170 points, while Gujarat Titans finished second with 160 points

Dinesh Karthik: Super striker of the season

The 36-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman played the role of the finisher to perfection. Karthik played some stunning cameos throughout the season during the final overs of RCB innings and helped the team reach the playoffs. Going b the overall record, Karthik scored 330 runs in 16 games at a strike rate of 183.33 at a stunning average of 55.

Emerging player: Umran Malik

Umran Malik was the find of the season as he consistently bowled deliveries over 150 kmph with ease. The Kashmiri pacer finished with 22 wickets for the season and almost bowled the fastest delivery of the season, only for Lockie Ferguson.