IPL 2022: CSK Wanted MS Dhoni As 1st Retention But He Said No, Says Deepak Chahar

India all-rounder Deepak Chahar became the second-most-expensive player to be sold at the IPL 2022 mega auction, as Chennai Super Kings(CSK) made a staggering bid of INR 14 crore to reacquire his services. He will now re-join the Chennai-based franchise, who earlier named Ravindra Jadeja for Rs 16 crore, MS Dhoni for Rs 12 crore, Moeen Ali for Rs 8 crore, and Ruturaj Gaikwad for INR 6 crore as their four player-retentions. Chahar became the most expensive Indian bowler in IPL’s history to be sold at the auction and later made an interesting revelation about the four-time title-winning captain MS Dhoni.

During a conversation with former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif on Star Sports, Chahar shed his thoughts on re-joining CSK, saying “I knew that CSK will go for me in the auction but you never know. But CSK showed full faith in me. Talking about the money part, if it was in MS Dhoni's hand he wouldn't have taken a single rupee. CSK asked him to take the first retention, but he took the 2nd retention for himself”.

Deepak Chahar's association with Chennai Super Kings

At the same time, Chahar spoke about fetching the mammoth sum in the auction by saying that a player’s success should never be measured by money. He said even when he was paid Rs 10 lakh or 80 lakhs, his sole motive was to contribute well with bat and ball. “Yes, Chennai have shown faith in me again... but the faith which Mahi Bhai showed in me in 2018, it was a big responsibility at that time. I've enjoyed my association with the franchise in these years,” said Chahar.

While Chahar was purchased by CSK for Rs 14 crore, Ishan Kishan fetched an amount of Rs 15.25 crore and became the most expensive player on Day 1 of the auction. Shreyas Iyer went to Kolkata Knight Riders(KKR) for an amount of Rs 12.25 crores while Liam Livingstone fetched an amount of Rs 11.50 crores from Punjab Kings. In the meantime, Shardul Thakur, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, and Nicholas Pooran are some of the names, who went for big bucks in the auction.

(Image: iplt20.com/BCCI)