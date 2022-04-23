IPL 2022: DC Skipper Rishabh Pant Draws MS Dhoni Parallel Post Final Over Drama Vs RR

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant made the headline on Friday evening for calling back the batters during the final over of the RR vs DC IPL 2022 match. The controversial high scoring IPL 2022 encounter at Wankhede stadium saw Rajasthan Royals edging out Delhi Capitals by 15 runs, in which RR opener Jos Buttler scored his second century of the IPL 2022 season.

Cricket fans took to social media and compared Rishabh Pant's action to former CSK skipper MS Dhoni's CSK controversy in IPL 2020 that happened during CSK vs RR match.

During the CSK vs RR match in IPL 2019, MS Dhoni walked out from dugout to have an argument with on-field umpires over a no-ball call. Chennai Super Kings needed 8 needed off 3 balls when Ben Stokes bowled a full-toss delivery, which the on-field umpire appeared to signal a no-ball, but did not call it in the end. Dhoni was upset buy the call and walked out to the middle to have an argument with the umpires that created a stir.

RR vs DC final over controversy

Needing 36 runs from the final over, Rovman Powell hit three successive sixes from the first three deliveries off RR pacer Obed McCoy's delivery, keeping DC's hopes alive in the match. RR still needed 18 more needed from the final three deliveries. However, DC batter Kuldeep Yadav demanded the third ball to be checked for no-ball due to height. Powell also was seen having a chat with the umpires, however, they decided to stand their ground saying the delivery was legal.

However, DC skipper Rishabh Pant was unhappy with the call and gestured towards both the batsmen at the crease - Powell and Kuldeep Yadav to come out. The match was brought to a halt to sort out the issue and after it resumed after a long delay, DC fell short of the target, handing RR the victory in the nail-biting encounter. Fans took to social media and drew comparisons of Rishabh Pant's action to MS Dhoni.

IPL 2022: Rishabh Pant's thoughts on controversial final over

The win against Delhi Capitals sent Rajasthan Royals to top of the points table, while Delhi Capitals are in the sixth spot with the fourth loss of the campaign.

Asked about the incident at the post-match presentation, Pant said, ''I thought the no ball could have been precious for us. I thought we could have checked that no ball, but it's not in my control. Yes, disappointed, but can't do much about it. Everyone was frustrated because it was not even close, so I thought it was only a no ball. Everyone in the ground saw that. I think third umpire should have intervened in between and said it was a no ball, but I can't change the rule myself I guess.''