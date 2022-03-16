IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals Team Bus Attacked In Mumbai; Police Files FIR Against Miscreants

The Mumbai police has registered FIRs against miscreants for attacking a Delhi Capitals team bus.

"An FIR has been registered against 5-6 unknown persons under sections 143,147,149,427 of IPC for allegedly attacking the Delhi Capital IPL team parked bus," police told ANI.

While the identity of the attackers remains unknown, as per some media reports, the miscreants have been identified as members of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena. It is understood that around half-a-dozen activists of the MNS-Vahatuk Sena (Transport Wing) gathered near the bus a little before midnight and pasted posters of their demands on the front of the bus and were seen raising slogans.

It is also understood that they smashed the windows of at least one of the buses parked outside the hotel. These buses were expected to ferry players to and fro from the training ground and the stadium for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) matches.

The Delhi Capitals begin their IPL campaign against five-time winners Mumbai Indians in the 2nd match of the season on Sunday, March 27 at 3:30 PM IST.

Delhi Capitals squad for IPL 2022

Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Rishabh Pant (c), Axar Patel, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Ashwin Hebbar, Sarfaraz Khan, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, KS Bharat, Mandeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Tim Seifert, Vicky Ostwal

IPL 2022 Delhi Capitals schedule

Match 1, March 27, Sunday: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians at Brabourne Stadium-CCI, Mumbai at 3:30 PM

Match 2, April 2, Sunday: Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals at MCA Stadium, Pune at 7:30 PM

Match 3, April 7, Thursday: Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals at DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai at 7:30 PM

Match 4, April 10, Sunday: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals at Brabourne Stadium-CCI, Mumbai at 3:30 PM

Match 5, April 16, Saturday: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai at 7.30 PM

Match 6, April 20, Wednesday: Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings at MCA Stadium, Pune at 7:30 PM

Match 7, April 22, Friday: Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals at MCA Stadium, Pune at 7:30 PM

Match 8, April 28, Thursday: Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai at 7:30 PM

Match 9, May 1, Sunday: Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai at 3:30 PM

Match 10, May 5, Thursday: Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at Brabourne Stadium-CCI, Mumbai at 7:30 PM

Match 11, May 8, Sunday: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals at DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai at 7:30 PM

Match 12, May 11, Wednesday: Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals at DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai at 7:30 PM

Match 13, May 16, Monday: Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals at DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai at 7:30 PM

Match 14, May 21, Saturday: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai at 7:30 PM

Image: ANI