IPL 2022: 'Excitement In Air' For Virat Kohli As Cricket World Braces For Season Opener

The IPL 2022 season has finally arrived and besides the fans, cricketers are also excited to enter the field and play some entertaining cricket which can be enjoyed by the fans as well.

RCB will begin the new season under a new skipper after Virat Kohli stepped down from the position last year without winning a single IPL trophy. However, ahead of the PBKS vs RCB picture, the former skipper took to social media to share his feeling regarding the start of the IPL 2022 season.

PBKS vs RCB: Virat Kohli shares feeling ahead of season opener

Virat Kohli didn't hold back his "buzz and excitement" over the IPL 2022 season and wrote: "Heading into matchday weekend. All the buzz and excitement of IPL in the air. Love this anticipation and butterflies in the stomach before the tournament starts."

The CSK vs KKR contest will be the opening match o the IPL 2022 season and will be played today at the Wankhede Stadium. On the other hand, RCB will start their campaign on March 27, Sunday, against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The IPL 2022 season will see two new teams fight for the title - Gujarat Titans led by Hardik Pandya and Lucknow Super Giants captained by KL Rahul.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah also took to Twitter ahead of the CSK vs KKR season opener tonight and shared his thoughts.

Fresh season, new teams, newer captains and plenty of opportunities. After two tough years, this is the start of a new dawn. The wait is over and an exciting @IPL season awaits. Let’s ring in the 15th edition of the biggest T20 league.



Good luck, everyone! #TATAIPL pic.twitter.com/ybG4hV6000 — Jay Shah (@JayShah) March 26, 2022

IPL 2022: Virat Kohli on Faf du Plessis leading RCB in IPL 2022

Faf du Plessis was acquired by RCB for INR 7 crores in the IPL 2022 mega auction last month and was handed the reins of the RCB team.

Speaking of Du Plessis' appointment as RCB skipper, Virat Kohli in a video shared by RCB said, "Getting Faf at the auctions for us, the plan was very clear. We need a leader in the change room who commands a lot of respect. Commands, not demands, because he has been there done that. He's a Test captain, that profile comes with a lot of accolades already and we are excited for him to lead RCB. He will do a tremendous job. We get along really well with him, all of us - myself, Maxi (Glenn Maxwell) Dinesh Karthik and I think all the guys will enjoy this tournament."