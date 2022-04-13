Last Updated:

MI vs PBKS | IPL 2022: Fans Laud 'Baby AB' Dewald Brevis For Smacking Chahar For 4 Consecutive Sixes

IPL 2022: While Dewald Brevis narrowly missed out on his half-century, his outstanding performance was appreciated by the fans, who called him 'one of a kind.'

Written By
Vidit Dhawan
IPL 2022: Dewald Brevis vs PBKS

Image: Twitter@IPL/BCCI


Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Dewald Brevis was outstanding with the bat against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) as he smacked 49 runs off just 25 deliveries before he was sadly dismissed by Odean Smith. While Brevis narrowly missed out on his half-century, his outstanding performance was appreciated by the fans, who called him 'one of a kind.'

IPL 2022: Fans in awe of Dewald Brevis' performance

Dewald Brevis was in outstanding form with the bat as he smacked 49 runs with the bat, with 28 of those runs in one over bowled by Rahul Chahar. After starting Chahar's over by hitting a four of the second ball, he smacked four consecutive sixes to get Mumbai Indians right back in the game while chasing a daunting target of 199 runs. Moreover, one of the sixes was a staggering 112 m long, which is one of the longest maximums smacked in not just this season but the history of the IPL.

Following the 18-year old's stunning performance, below are some of the reactions given by fans:

Dhawan & Mayank's fifties guide PBKS to 198 runs

Punjab Kings openers Shikhar Dhawan and Mayank Agarwal were outstanding with the bat as they put up a fantastic opening partnership of 97 runs before the latter was dismissed for 52 runs. Dhawan played the anchor role and went on to score a brilliant 70-run knock that came off 50 deliveries, an inning that included five fours and three sixes. A 30-run cameo from Jitesh Sharma towards the end of the innings helped PBKS end on a high as they scored 198 runs for the loss of five wickets in 20 overs.

MI vs PBKS live score: Mumbai Indians' score

At the time of publishing, Mumbai Indians have scored 177 runs for the loss of six wickets at the end of 18.4 overs, with Suryakumar Yadav out at 52 runs from just 36 deliveries. However, now the responsibility lies on M Ashwin and Unadkat to get MI over the line if they are to win their first game of IPL 2022.

