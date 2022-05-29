IPL 2022 Final: BCCI Enters Guinness Book Of World Records At Narendra Modi Stadium; WATCH

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has entered the Guinness Book of World Records by creating the largest jersey, containing the logos of all 10 teams that competed in the IPL 2022 tournament. The announcement was made by former Team India coach Ravi Shastri at the opening ceremony, just a little more than an hour ahead of the all-important final between the Gujarat Titans (GT) and the Rajasthan Royals (RR). The final is being played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The game will begin live at 8:00 PM IST on Sunday, May 29.

A 𝗚𝘂𝗶𝗻𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗪𝗼𝗿𝗹𝗱 𝗥𝗲𝗰𝗼𝗿𝗱 to start #TATAIPL 2022 Final Proceedings. 🔝 #GTvRR



Presenting the 𝗪𝗼𝗿𝗹𝗱'𝘀 𝗟𝗮𝗿𝗴𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗖𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗝𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗲𝘆 At The 𝗪𝗼𝗿𝗹𝗱'𝘀 𝗟𝗮𝗿𝗴𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗖𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗱𝗶𝘂𝗺 - the Narendra Modi Stadium. @GCAMotera 👏 pic.twitter.com/yPd0FgK4gN — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 29, 2022

BCCI's biggest league tournament set to end with a blockbuster clash

IPL, the most decorated festival for cricket lovers around the world returned with its fifteenth season with a new sponsorship from the Indian giant TATA and two new franchises from Gujarat and Lucknow. The tournament also had a new kind of league stage as the teams were divided into two groups of five teams based on their performance in the previous seasons.

Matches with every team in the group and the team corresponding to their position from the other group and a singular match with the rest of the teams ensured fourteen matches for each of the teams at the end of the season league stage.

To avoid any hindrance from the covid situation around the country, all the league matches were played at three stadiums in Mumbai and Pune.

IPL 2022 final: GT vs RR squads

Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (c), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Gurkeerat Singh, B Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Matthew Wade, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Wriddhiman Saha, Alzarri Joseph, Darshan Nalkande, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Pradeep Sangwan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Varun Aaron, Yash Dayal.

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c), Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent NSE 1.86 % Boult, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Riyan Parag, KC Cariappa, Navdeep Saini, Obed McCoy, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Shubham Garhwal, James Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rassie van der Dussen, Daryl Mitchell, Corbin Bosch.

(Inputs from PTI)