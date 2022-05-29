IPL 2022 Final: Over 1 Lakh People Singing 'Vande Mataram' Will Give You Goosebumps; WATCH

Gujarat Titans (GT) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) are playing in the IPL 2022 final in Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. Over 1,30,000 spectators attended the match as Gujarat take on Rajasthan in the world's largest cricket arena. The match-day began with the closing ceremony that featured Bollywood sensation Ranveer Singh and Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman performing some of the greatest hits the country has ever seen.

AR Rahman kicked off his performance with the iconic song 'Vande Mataram' and was immediately joined by hundreds of thousands of people present at the stadium. In a spine-chilling video that is going viral on social media, over 1,00,000 people can be seen singing the song along with AR Rahman. Here's the video that is currently gaining traction on social media.

As far as the match is concerned, Rajasthan skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and elected to bat first. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler opened the batting for RR. The elegant left-hander was dismissed for 22 off 16 balls by Yash Dayal. Sanju Samson was then removed by Hardik Pandya for 14 off 11 balls.

GT vs RR: Playing XI

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya (captain), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Yash Dayal, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami.

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (captain & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna.

GT vs RR: Full squads

Gujarat Titans: 1. Shubman Gill, 2. Hardik Pandya, 3. Rashid Khan, 4. Rahmanullah Gurbaz, 5. Mohammed Shami, 6. Lockie Ferguson, 7. Abhinav Sadarangani, 8. Rahul Tewatia, 9. Noor Ahmad, 10. Sai Kishore, 11. Dominic Drakes, 12. Jayant Yadav, 13. Vijay Shankar, 14. Darshan Nalkande, 15. Yash Dayal, 16. Alzarri Joseph, 17. Pradeep Sangwan, 18. David Miller, 19. Wriddhiman Saha, 20. Matthew Wade, 21. Gurkeerat Singh, 22. Varun Aaron, 23. B Sai Sudarshan.

Rajasthan Royals: 1. Yashasvi Jaiswal, 2. Sanju Samson, 3. Jos Buttler, 4. Shimron Hetmyer, 5. R Ashwin, 6. Trent Boult, 7. Devdutt Padikkal, 8. Prasidh Krishna, 9. Yuzvendra Chahal, 10. Riyan Parag, 11. KC Cariappa, 12. Navdeep Saini, 13. Obed McCoy, 14. Anunay Singh, 15. Kuldeep Sen, 16. Karun Nair, 17. Dhruv Jurel, 18. Tejas Baroka, 19. Kuldip Yadav, 20. Shubham Garhwal, 21. James Neesham, 22. Nathan Coulter-Nile, 23. Rassie van der Dussen, 24. Daryl Mitchell.

