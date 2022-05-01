IPL 2022: Former India Cricketer Slams RR Skipper Sanju Samson's Decision During MI Game

Mumbai Indians defeated Rajasthan Royals by five wickets in match no. 44 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season and earned their first victory of the season. MI went winless in eight matches, before winning a game, courtesy of a match-winning knock of 51 runs in 39 balls by Suryakumar Yadav, supported by a knock of 35 runs in 30 balls by Tilak Varma. The Sanju Samson-led RR scored 158/6 in the first innings before a forgettable bowling outing made them end up on the losing side.

Irfan Pathan slams Sanju Samson's decision to bowl Daryl Mitchell

Another reason behind RR's defeat in the game was pointed out by former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan, who mentioned in his tweet that Samson took the wrong call of bringing Daryl Mitchell to bowl the seventh over of MI’s chase instead of using Trent Boult. Pathan took to his official Twitter handle and said, “Still trying to understand the logic behind bowling Daryl Mitchell the 7th over. Trent Boult didn’t finish his quota of 4 overs”.

Still trying to understand the logic behind bowling Daryl Mitchell the 7th over. Trent Boult didn’t finish his quota of 4 overs. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 30, 2022

More about Daryl Mitchell's over-

While MI stood at 41/2 after the powerplay, Mitchell came to bowl the seventh over and ended up giving away 20 runs from it in total, which took the momentum away from RR. Suryakumar kicked off the seventh over by smashing a four and giving the strike to Tilak in the next ball. Tilak smacked a fabulous six over the long-off in the third ball, before taking another single. Suryakumar then sent the next two deliveries for two consecutive fours, scoring 20 runs from the over in total.

As pointed out by Pathan, Boult returned with the figures of 1/26 in three overs without completing his quota of four overs. Alongside Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen, and R Ashwin also grabbed one wicket each but failed to restrict MI below the target. At the same time, Suryakumar and Tilak played match-winning knocks. Tim David and Daniel Sams remained unbeaten after Sams hit a six off the first ball he faced in the final over of the game and handed MI the victory.

