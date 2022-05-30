IPL 2022: From Chahal's Maiden Hattrick To Malik's Deliveries, Best Moments Of This Season

Gujarat Titans became the talking point for the cricketing world, after the Hardik Pandya-led team picked up their maiden Indian Premier League title, playing in their maiden campaign, after defeating Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets. The season concluded with GT vs RR, finale at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, following two months of intense action. The 2022 season was regarded as a special season after two new teams the Lucknow Super Giants and GT, which led to a big reshuffling of teams at the IPL 2022 mega auctions.

Many iconic moments were witnessed throughout the tournament over the last two months, including a hattrick by Yuzvendra Chahal, and multiple centuries by KL Rahul and Jos Buttler. Having said that, here’s a look at the best moments of the IPL 2022 season. Having joined RR in the mega auctions, Chahal proved his worth for the squad by taking the only hattrick of the season against Kolkata Knight Riders on April 18.

Yuzvendra Chahal's hattrick against KKR

Chahal dismissed KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Mavi, and Pat Cummins in consecutive deliveries to achieve the feat. While Chahal finished the match with 5/40 in four overs, earlier in the first innings, Jos Buttler scored his second century of the season. RR earned a 7-run win in that match.

Umran Malik's lethal pace

33-year-old SRH pacer Umran Malik was the breakthrough player of the season, courtesy of his lethal fast bowling skills. During the match against Delhi Capitals, Umran marked his brilliance by bowling a delivery at 157 kmph and went past Anrich Nortje’s 156.22 kmph in 2020. He is now second to Shaun Tait, who delivered at 157.71 kmph in the 2011 edition.

Revival of MS Dhoni- The finisher

The season will be also remembered as the comeback season for veteran superstars like MS Dhoni and others. Giving an example of his finishing skills, he struck 28* runs in 13 balls against MI and helped CSK win the match. Dhoni’s knock came at a time when CSK needed 42 runs to win from 18 balls. Dhoni scored 232 runs in 14 games in IPL 2022, with the best knock of 50* runs.

Rahul Tewatia continues to finish games

Another interesting personality on field is Rahul Tewatia, who also proved his finishing skills on multiple occasions. Bringing back memories from the previous seasons, Tewatia struck two consecutive sixes in the final over against PBKS to make GT win the league match. Tewatia scored 217 runs in 16 games for GT this year.

