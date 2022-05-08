IPL 2022: Here's Why RCB Will Wear Green Jersey Vs SRH In Today's Match; See Photos Here

On Sunday, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will play Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in an IPL 2022 match wearing their special green jersey. Bangalore have worn the green shirt once every season since the 2011 edition of the cash-rich league. The green jersey symbolizes RCB's long-standing commitment to raising awareness about a more sustainable and greener planet Earth. Ahead of their Sunday clash, RCB turned to Twitter to share pictures of their star players donning the green kits.

Former RCB skipper Virat Kohli explained the significance of donning the green kits, saying that it is to create awareness about the protection of planet Earth. Kohli said that the initiative has been a huge part of RCB culture since 2011 and revealed how the team has won green kits during a day game once every season. Kohli's successor Faf du Plessis said RCB players will don the green jersey against SRH to spread awareness about saving the planet.

"The ‘Go Green’ sustainability initiative has been a huge part of our RCB culture since 2011. Over the years we have seen RCB sport the green jersey in the day game at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium to create awareness around a greener and more sustainable planet Earth. Continuing the go green cause that we truly believe in RCB will be wearing the green match kits on the 8th of May when we take on Sunrisers Hyderabad," Kohli said in a video shared on RCB's website.

"This Sunday we take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad, we will be dressed in our green jersey in an effort to spread awareness about saving the planet," RCB skipper Faf du Plessis said.

RCB in IPL 2022

The Challengers have played a total of 11 matches in the IPL 2022 edition so far, winning six of those games, and losing five. RCB are currently ranked No. 4 in the IPL 2022 standings with 12 points to their name. RCB will look to register a win in today's game in order to further cement their place in the top four of the IPL points table. The last time RCB met Sunrisers Hyderabad in the current edition of the tournament, the Faf du Plessis-led side suffered a humiliating defeat as they lost by 9 wickets with 72 balls remaining.

Image: iplt20.com/BCCI