IPL 2022: KKR's Venkatesh Iyer Receives Special Msg From Ex-WWE Champ Seth Rollins

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) is all set to take on the defending champions Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2022 season opener on March 26. With just one sleep away from the clash, last season’s runner-up KKR’s all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer has received a confidence-booster in form of ‘blessings’ from a WWE superstar- Seth Rollins. In a special message relayed through WWE India's Instagram handle, the former WWE champion said, "Venkatesh...my man. It is I, the visionary, the revolutionary, Seth 'Freakin' Rollins. And I am so, no surprises here, that you are a huge fan of mine. My friend, that feels so good. So good, in fact, that it is going to give me the momentum I need (for) Wrestlemania to do what I do best. But you got Indian Premier League ahead of you. So you need my blessing to go and grab that cup. So prepare yourself to be blessed by the visionary and go on and burn it down,".

Rollin's message comes after an interview where Iyer had revealed that he is a big fan of the former. Iyer too has no shortage of fans after his impressive performance in the previous season. The young lad had made a statement in the 2021 edition by hammering four half-centuries clocking in 370 runs in 10 games along with three wickets. One of his centuries came in the finals of the previous season wherein he scored 50 runs off 32 deliveries. However, his explosive performance failed to lead KKR to a victory as it lost to now Ravindra Jadeja-led CSK by 25 runs.

IPL 2022: KKR vs CSK squad

Kolkata Knight Riders: 1. Venkatesh Iyer, 2. Varun Chakravarthy, 3. Andre Russell, 4. Sunil Narine, 5. Shreyas Iyer, 6. Pat Cummins, 7. Nitish Rana, 8. Shivam Mavi, 9. Sheldon Jackson, 10. Ajinkya Rahane, 11. Rinku Singh, 12. Anukul Roy, 13. Rasikh Dar, 14. Baba Indrajith, 15. Chamika Karunaratne, 16. Abhijeet Tomar, 17. Pratham Singh, 18. Ashok Sharma, 19. Sam Billings, 20. Alex Hales, 21. Tim Southee, 22. Ramesh Kumar, 23. Mohammad Nabi, 25. Umesh Yadav, 25. Aman Khan.

Chennai Super Kings: 1. Ruturaj Gaikwad, 2. Moeen Ali, 3. MS Dhoni, 4. Ravindra Jadeja, 5. Dwayne Bravo, 6. Robin Uthappa, 7. Ambati Rayudu, 8. Deepak Chahar, 9. KM Asif, 10. Tushar Deshpande, 11. Shivam Dube, 12. Maheesh Theekshana, 13. Rajvardhan Hangargekar, 14. Simarjeet Singh, 15. Devon Conway, 16. Dwaine Pretorius, 17. Mitchell Santner, 18. Adam Milne, 19. Subhranshu Senapati, 20. Mukesh Choudhary, 21. Prashant Solanki, 22. C Hari Nishaanth, 23. N Jagadeesan, 24. Chris Jordan, 25. K Bhagath Varma.

