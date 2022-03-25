IPL 2022: KL Rahul Comments On Nerves And Facing Hardik Pandya In LSG's First Game

With IPL 2022 set to kick off in less than a day, fans cannot be more excited as two new franchises are set to enter the cash-rich tournament: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Gujarat Titans (GT). Both teams are set to take on each other for the first match of their seasons and LSG captain KL Rahul explained how he is looking forward to play 'good friend' Hardik Pandya, who would be leading the Titans side.

While having a candid conversation via the IPL's social media handles, KL Rahul remarked on what it feels like to lead a new side for the very first time. When asked how it felt to lead the Lucknow Super Giants into their first season, the former Punjab Kings captain responded, "Feels very good. Very exciting times just being a part of a new team. It is a very challenging time for all of us. Every season is like that. When you start off you come in with a lot of plans and want to achieve a lot of things. Very excited and looking forward to the next two months."

Rahul also commented upon how excited he is to lead the Lucknow team in particular in their first game against the Gujarat Titans, who is led by his good friend Hardik Pandya. "I am sure both the teams would be slightly nervous as it is our first game as a new franchise. Both teams would be very excited to get on the park. I am really looking forward to it. Have prepared really well. Things looking good for us. And playing against a dear friend is always good. Really happy that this time there are two new teams and we are going to get more IPL games. The love we have gotten so far. All of UP is really excited that we finally have a team," added the 29-year old.

The IPL 2022 season is all set to kick off on March 26, with reigning champions Chennai Super Kings all set to take on last season's finalists Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.