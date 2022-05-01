IPL 2022: Mitchell Marsh's Controversial Dismissal During LSG Vs DC Gets Fans Buzzing

Delhi Capitals looked strong during their run chase against Lucknow Super Giants in match no. 45 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, courtesy of a 60-run stand for the first wicket between DC skipper Rishabh Pant and Mitchell Marsh. However, the partnership ended in a controversial way, as Marsh walked back to the pavilion in the eighth over after getting dismissed by Krishnappa Gowtham as wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock completed the catch. While Marsh decided to walk away after the on-field umpire adjudged him out, the replays suggested that the Australian allrounder didn’t edge the ball.

During the eighth over of DC’s chase, the arm ball by Gowtham landed on a good length outside off and went straight as Marsh looked to make room and drive it hard. The ball went a bit too close to Marsh’s bat as the keeper went up with the appeal. Gowtham looked confused with his reaction, but the on-field umpire decided to raise his finger before Marsh walked back. However, during the replay, the ultra-edge confirmed that the sound didn’t come off Marsh’s bat.

Fans set Internet on fire after Mitchell Marsh's dismissal

Brain fade from #mitchellmarsh, turning point in the game — Rishabh Shah (@rishlee) May 1, 2022

Umpire playing a crucial role in this match🚶‍♀️ — мιяα•ᶜˢᵏ💛 (@Yavdimira) May 1, 2022

Mitchell Marsh, what you did!!!



That was not out pic.twitter.com/4sG6TtDJAJ — ꌗꂦꃅꍏꀤ꒒ꪜ (@iamsohail__1) May 1, 2022

The commentators on air during the broadcast by Star Sports suggested Marsh should have gone for the DRS, but he chose to walk back instead. DC found themselves at 73/3 after Marsh’s dismissal and were further reduced to 86/4 in the next over. While Rovman Powell and skipper Pant looked solid again, Pant’s dismissal in the 13th over reduced DC to 120/5. Pant scored 44 runs in 30 balls during his stay at the crease.

On the bowling front, at the time of writing this article Mohsin Khan has grabbed two wickets so far, while Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, and Gowtham have contributed with one wicket each. Having said that, DC now have an uphill task of scoring over 70 runs in seven runs to clinch victory. On the other hand, LSG need to grab five wickets more to win the match and rise to the second spot in the IPL 2022 points table.