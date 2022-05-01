IPL 2022: Mohammed Shami Hugs Virat Kohli, Congratulates Him On Maiden Fifty; Watch

Finally scoring his first half-century in the IPL 2022 session on Saturday, the former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli scored 58 runs off 53 deliveries against Gujarat Titans before being dismissed by Mohammed Shami in the 17th over.

Virat Kohli opened the innings against Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans, alongside captain Faf du Plessis, who was dismissed for a duck in the second over of the innings. Kohli, on the other hand, appeared focused and ensured he survives at the crease. Before unfurling his famous cover drive, he played a couple of stunning shots that hinted at his return to form. Rajat Patidar performed an excellent job of playing at a fast pace, allowing the former RCB captain to play the role of an anchor.

Shami congratulates Kohli

Virat Kohli hit his first fifty of the IPL 2022 season on Saturday in RCB vs GT match, scoring a single off Mohammed Shami's bowling. On the occasion, he was more relieved than delighted, and Shami, although being on the opposite side, congratulated him by tapping on his helmet and hugging him sideways. Fans praised Mohammed Shami's gesture that showed his sportsman spirit in the game.

IPL 2022: Virat Kohli scores 43rd fifty

Virat Kohli was in outstanding form against the Gujarat Titans as he smashed his first fifty of the IPL 2022 season and his 43rd overall. His half-century came off 45 deliveries and included six fours and a six. Even as his wife Anushka Sharma rose up in pleasure, clapping and cheering for her husband, the crowd applauded the 33-year-old for his knock. Meanwhile, after scoring his half-century, Kohli was spotted staring up at the sky and saying something as he raised the bat. He was eventually dismissed by in-form Mohammed Shami, who bowled a stunning yorker at off-stump to knock the bails over.

RCB vs GT

Even Virat Kohli's fifty could not save RCB against GT. Gujarat Titans defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 6 wickets in IPL 2022 Match 43 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. Gujarat Titans chased down a goal of 171 runs with six wickets and three balls to spare. On 43 and 39, respectively, Rahul Tewatia and David Miller stayed unbeaten.