IPL 2022: Most Sixes To Fastest Deliveries, List Of Records That Were Broken This Season

The IPL 2022 final on Sunday was a match between the first-ever IPL Champions Rajasthan Royals and first-timers Gujarat Titans and it was the Titans who came out on the top with 7 wickets. The 15th edition of the Indian Premier League saw 10 teams battling for the trophy with Gujarat Titans pipping Rajasthan Royal to become the new IPL winners. The IPL 2022 season also witnessed plenty of records tumbling. Let's take a look at the list of IPL 2022 records that tumbled during the IPL season.

IPL 2022 records broken

Fastest delivery bowled in IPL 2022

Umran Malik received his callup to the national team on the back of some impressive performances during the IPL 2022 season. The youngster bowled yorkers at a speed of 153 kph picking up 22 wickets. The youngster bowled a 157 kph delivery against Chennai Super Kings making it the fastest delivery ever bowled by an Indian pacer. However, the record lasted until the final match of IPL 2022 when Lockie Ferguson bowled 157.3 KPH delivery to Jos Buttler during the GT vs RR match.

Record for IPL 2022 most sixes

With the tournament taking place on Indian pitches, the batsmen made good use of the opportunity to hit big sixes. A record 1,062 sixes were hit in IPL 2022. Jos Buttler hit the most number of sixes in the tournament i.e 45 sixes. Punjab Kings Liam Livingstone (34) and KKR's Andre Russell (32) were not too far behind.

When it comes to the total number of sixes hit by a team, Rajasthan Royals takes the top spot hitting the most sixes with 137. Lucknow Super Giants hit 115 sixes, while Kolkata Knight Riders finished with 113 maximums.

Jos Buttler gets maximum runs in single-season

Jos Buttler had an outstanding season with the bat however his effort wasn't enough for Rajasthan Royals to win the IPL 2022 final. The Royals opener ended up with 863 runs surpassing David Warner’s record to score most runs by a foreign player. Such was Buttler's form that had it not been for low scores in a couple of matches, he would have become the first player to score 100 runs in a single season.

Yuzvendra Chahal's record for most wickets by a spinner in one season

While pacers were consistently chipping in with wickets and occupied the majority of the places in the Purple Cap leaderboard, the race for Purple cap was between Rajasthan Royals Yuzvendra Chahal and RCB's Wanindu Hasaranga. In the end, Yuzvendra Chahal bagged the Purple Cap with 27 wickets, breaking the record of Imran Tahir for most wickets in a season by a spinner. Tahir bagged 26 wickets in IPL 2019 for Chennai Super Kings.

Record-breaking crowd for IPL 2022 final

Over 1,30,000 spectators attended the IPL 2022 match played between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals. With 1,04,859 people witnessing the IPL 2022 final the GT vs RR Final match became the most-attended cricket match in history. The previous record was of 1,00,000 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata when India vs Pakistan match was played.