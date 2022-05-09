IPL 2022: MS Dhoni Joins Virat Kohli In Exclusive Two-man Club With Unbeaten 8-ball 21

Ever since MS Dhoni took back the captaincy role from Ravindra Jadeja, CSK has been performing really well in IPL 2022 winning three out of the last five matches. Besides trying to turn around CSK's season, MS Dhoni also achieved yet another major milestone in his illustrious career joining Virat Kohli in the elite list.

IPL 2022: MS Dhoni joins Virat Kohli in a unique list

During the DC vs CSK match, MS Dhoni became the second captain after Virat Kohli to complete 6000 runs in T20. As the tournament progresses, MS Dhoni has a chance to join yet another elite club. The 40-year-old just needs 91 runs to enter the 5000 runs club in the Indian Premier League. Currently, Dhoni has scored 4909 runs and if Dhoni manages to score 91 runs in the upcoming games he will join Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, David Warner, Suresh Raina and AB de Villiers in the special list.

MS Dhoni's performance during the DC vs CSK match

MS Dhoni came to bat in the 18th over of the match against DC after the dismissal of batting all-rounder Shivam Dube. On one end the wickets were falling at regular intervals but, Dhoni stood strong on the other end and smashed 21 runs off 8 balls, including 1 four and 2 sixes to help Chennai Super Kings post 208/6 on the board. The win over DC was CSK’s fourth win in the ongoing IPL season and they moved to the 8th spot, going above KKR on net run rate. The win also kept CSK alive for playoff contention, even though their road to the final four remains dependent on a huge slice of luck.

Coming to the match CSK batters dominated DC bowlers with Devon Conway not only bringing up his third consecutive half-century of the match but, he put up yet another century stand with fellow opener Ruturaj Gaikwad. Following the strong start by openers and knock from MS Dhoni helped CSK post 200 plus total. DC's run chase never got going as they kept on losing wickets at regular intervals. Moeen Ali rattled the DC batting lineup with quick wickets to finish the match with figures of 3/13 from 4 overs. Other CSK bowlers Mukesh Choudhary, Simranjeet Singh and Dwayne Bravo chipped in with 2 wickets to bundle out Delhi for 117.