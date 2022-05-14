IPL 2022 Playoffs: How Can RCB Reach Last-four Stage? Check Qualification Scenario

As the league stage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 edition nears its completion, all eyes are on the final three playoff berths available. The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) suffered a setback on Friday as Punjab Kings (PBKS) disrupted their playoff hopes by winning Match No. 60 of the IPL. RCB lost the game by a massive margin of 54 runs, which could come back to haunt the Faf du Plessis-led side if the qualification process is left to be decided by net run rate.

How can RCB reach the playoffs?

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have so far played a total of 13 games in the league stage of the tournament. The RCB now have just one game remaining before the playoffs resume. To advance to the tournament's final stage, the Faf du Plessis-led squad needed to win both of their final two league games. RCB would have jumped to 18 points in 14 games if they had won both matches. However, RCB's setback against Punjab Kings (PBKS) has forced them to rely solely on the net run rate and other factors outside their control.

RCB will need to not only beat Gujarat Titans by a massive margin in their final league stage match, but also hope that Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings beat Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings beat Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Punjab, and Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians beat Hyderabad.

IPL 2022: Points Table

Gujarat Titans are currently on top of the IPL 2022 leaderboard with 18 points to their name. Gujarat became the first side this season to qualify for the playoffs. Lucknow Super Giants are in second place with 16 points in 12 matches. Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore are in fourth and fifth place on the points table with 14 points each. Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings are currently tied at 12 points, while Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders are tied at 10 points. Chennai Super Kings are ranked ninth in the table with eight points. Five-time champions Mumbai Indians are placed at the bottom of the table with six points to their name.

Team M W L PTS Gujarat Titans 12 9 3 18 Lucknow Super Giants 12 8 4 16 Rajasthan Royals 12 7 5 14 Royal Challengers Bangalore 13 7 6 14 Delhi Capitals 12 6 6 12 Punjab Kings 12 6 6 12 Sunrisers Hyderabad 11 5 6 10 Kolkata Knight Riders 12 5 7 10 Chennai Super Kings 12 4 8 8 Mumbai Indians 12 3 9 6

Image: iplt20.com/BCCI